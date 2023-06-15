Rust Armorer Who Loaded Alec Baldwin's Gun Was Likely Hungover On Set: Report

The armorer of the Rust film was likely hungover when she loaded the prop gun that killed Halyna Hutchins!

In a shocking new court filing on Friday, prosecutors responded to defendant Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s request to have her involuntary manslaughter charge dropped like Alec Baldwin — but it’s not going to happen! Prosecutors revealed witnesses told investigators Hannah “was drinking heavily and smoking marijuana in the evenings during the shooting of Rust.” The authorities noted:

“It is likely that Defendant Gutierrez was hung over when she inserted a live bullet into a gun that she knew was going to be used at some point by an actor while filming a shooting scene with other actors and crew members.”

Damn. Because of this, “her reckless failure resulted in the senseless death of another human being” in October 2021. Director Joel Souza was also wounded in the accidental shooting.

Related: Dad Fakes His Own Death Then Arrives At Funeral ‘To Teach Family A Lesson’

To further paint a picture and slam Hannah for being negligent, prosecutors alleged:

“All Defendant Gutierrez needed to do was shake every bullet and make sure it rattled before putting it in the gun — she failed and killed someone. Moreover, Defendant Gutierrez has previously been sued civilly for providing the keys to her motorcycle to an intoxicated person who was predictably involved in a motor vehicle accident that resulted in someone’s death.”

They added:

“The crime of involuntary manslaughter was designed specifically for this type of circumstance. Defendant Gutierrez has a history of reckless conduct that has resulted in loss of human life and it is in the public interest that she finally be held accountable.”

Whoa. They are digging up everything they can find to make their case!

Related: Chicago Woman Mysteriously Disappears In Japan With Male Friend

Jason Bowles, Hannah’s lawyer, clapped back at the claims in a statement on Friday, telling ET:

“The prosecution has so mishandled this case and the case is so weak that they are now resorting to character assassination tactics to further taint the press and jury pool. This investigation and prosecution has not been about seeking Justice; for them it’s been about finding a convenient scapegoat. The case is so weak that they now have chosen to resort to character assassination claims about Hannah. The prosecution has abandoned the idea of doing justice and getting to the actual truth apparently.”

As we’ve been following, in April, the Western film star was cleared of his charges due to “new facts” in the case, but authorities insisted charges could be refiled amid an ongoing investigation. A final decision on possible future charges is supposed to be made before August 8, prosecutors said via CNN:

“The gun and broken sear have been sent to the state’s independent expert for further testing. If it is determined that the gun did not malfunction, charges against Mr. Baldwin will proceed. The prosecution anticipates making a final charging decision with regard to Mr. Baldwin within the next sixty days.”

So, Alec’s not out of the woods yet — even though he’s acting like he is! He better hope prosecutors don’t find enough evidence to charge him again. They are leaving no stone unturned during this case! Thoughts on their decision not to drop Hannah’s charges? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office & Hannah Gutierrez-Reed/Facebook]