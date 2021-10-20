America’s Got Talent: Extreme Stuntman Reveals If He’ll Perform 'Daft S**t' Again After Near-Death Accident!

Jonathan Goodwin is facing one of his toughest obstacles yet: the road to recovery.

Speaking for the first time since his horrifying accident on the set of America’s Got Talent: Extreme, the professional daredevil is opening up about how things are going since landing in a Georgia hospital bed last week. Sharing a selfie that highlighted his bandaged hand and burns on his face, the 41-year-old reflected:

“You can’t say you don’t get out what you put in. Ive tried my hardest over the years to be kind, thoughtful, honest supportive and good. A couple of days ago my life took a complete left turn…”

The escape artist was, of course, referencing the terrifying moment on the set of AGT that saw him get crushed between two cars while suspended 40 feet in the air. The crash resulted in an explosion, and many witnesses believed the stuntman had died as he fell to the ground and hit his head. Thankfully, he survived and has been treated for some serious injuries, including burns and broken bones in both his legs.

Related: Kate Beckinsale’s Hospitalization Was Because She Got Injured ‘Putting On A Pair Of Leggings’!

You can see the jaw-dropping moment everything went wrong HERE.

Without going into much detail, Goodwin used his first post back to thank supporters from around the world for sending him well-wishes during this harrowing time:

“The out pouring of love from all the corners of the world; from people I didn’t even think would know or remember me… has just been astonishing. Truly incredible.”

After listing a series of loved ones who have helped him in the aftermath of the crash, he made sure to shine a bright spotlight onto his fiancée Amanda, expressing:

“Then most importantly my fiancé and the best thing to ever happen to me, Amanda. I have been to the very brink and dodged the worst that a human being can, without fear…because I was protected by love. Love is all you need, so make sure you get some, cos its good s**t.”

Aww! That’s such a sweet sentiment (though we wouldn’t condone trying out any of his dangerous stunts just because you’re feeling the love). Even Jonathan will be taking a much-deserved break from performing, needing time to rest and heal.

Related: Boy Meets World Cast Made A ‘Totally Inappropriate’ Wrap Party Video

The One Way Out alum concluded his upload by asking fans to stick by his side no matter what his future holds, sharing:

“To death I say nananana boo boo… and to the rest of you… watch this space. There is a long road to recovery and that won’t look like what it did…I may leave the daft s**t alone for a while, but I have a lot left to do in this world. Maybe we can make something good together?”

Wow! It’s incredible to see how lighthearted and positive he is after coming so close to the end. Check out all he had to say in his emotional update here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T H E D A R E D E V I L (@jonathangoodwinofficial)

We’re so glad to hear the performer is recovering well and hope he feels better ASAP! Send him your good vibes (below), Perezcious readers!

[Image via Jonathan Goodwin/Instagram & Britain’s Got Talent/YouTube]