Super Bowl Viewers Puzzled By Jesus... Foot Fetish Ad??

Jesus took center stage during the big game on Sunday night.

Whether you watched the Super Bowl for the game, for Usher’s halftime performance, or for the ads… You were probably taken a little by surprise by THAT Jesus commercial. If you didn’t catch it a Christian ad campaign called He Gets Us got their latest commercial into the mix on Sunday. It featured several shots of people of all backgrounds bizarrely washing each other’s feet — like, outside of a family planning clinic, at protests, etc., etc. And it all led up to this tagline at the end:

“Jesus didn’t teach hate. He washed feet.”

Watch (below):

OK, so first off this “Jesus didn’t teach hate” campaign was mostly funded by a guy who has funded a LOT of hate. Billionaire Hobby Lobby co-founder David Green has infamously put a lot of money into anti-LGBT and anti-immigrant groups.

The “He gets us. All of us,” the scenery, and the models definitely stand out knowing Green contributed to The Signatry, which previously funded the campaign and waged war against Hobby Lobby’s birth control health care AND got caught up in a legal battle with a trans employee who wanted to use the women’s bathroom! Yeesh!

Secondly, the way the commercial plays out? Well, it kind of gave viewers the impression Jesus (or the ad’s creators maybe) had a foot fetish??

Over on X (Twitter), viewers definitely had thoughts, some of which were about the real intent of the ad, most of which were just boggled by the foot stuff! See a few (below)!

Imagine spending a BILLION dollars trying to make people forget all the atrocities you’ve committed in the name of Jesus. The “He Gets Us” ad during tonight’s Super Bowl aims to change public perception of the Christian faith Meanwhile, donors like Hobby Lobby still spread hate pic.twitter.com/tvUCEb7Jqa — Casey (she/her) (@MamaSissieSays) February 12, 2024

This He gets us, Jesus, He washed feet commercial ad is ummm ???? pic.twitter.com/T2BJWZWXgI — DEL (@delinthecity_) February 12, 2024

“Jesus didn’t teach hate. He washed feet.” I need them to be so serious right now pic.twitter.com/iuSDIglpJf — undercover loss prevention (@waterbuffalo69) February 12, 2024

multimillion dollar ad proclaiming jesus was a foot guy — carl marks (@lethalrejection) February 11, 2024

How in the world was that Jesus commercial not an ad for Wiki Feet??? #SuperBowl #missedopportunity — The Sklar Brothers (@SklarBrothers) February 11, 2024

Quentin Tarantino during the Jesus washing feet commercial pic.twitter.com/Nn8Z1JXk3E — Brad Williams (@funnybrad) February 11, 2024

Jesus didn’t teach hate.

He washed feet. Rex Ryan: pic.twitter.com/rQQWdKHqAv — John Lund (@lundinbridge) February 11, 2024

The Jesus Gets Us marketing execs when they see all the incoming feet memes pic.twitter.com/7zLcpHDlPx — Mike T (@rhymeswithbeg) February 11, 2024

7 million dollars for that Jesus "He gets us” Super Bowl ad. Tax the churches. — jessica  ???? (@ItsMrsRabbitToU) February 12, 2024

Jesus and Temu sure do have a lot of ad money #SuperBowlLVIII #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/i23dsbHWIH — eve (@happilyevey) February 12, 2024

What do YOU make of the ad, Perezcious readers?? It was definitely memorable, that’s for sure. Just maybe not for the reasons intended… Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments down below!

