Uber Eats Edits Their Super Bowl Commercial After MAJOR Backlash!

Uber Eats made some last minute changes to their Super Bowl ad after serious backlash!

ICYMI, the delivery platform shared their commercial to their social media last week in preparation for the big game. The premise of the ad was based on their new tagline “whatever you forget, remember Uber Eats gets groceries.” The ad featured a number of stars “forgetting” things but then remembering that Uber Eats delivers. Jennifer Aniston forgot her Friends co-star David Schwimmer, while David and Victoria Beckham forgot the name of the Spice Girls. Usher even made an appearance on the ad directly after his performance, saying he wished he could perform at halftime! Oops!!

But the real problem with the ad came with an actor eating peanut butter while covered in hives because he “forgot” that peanut butter contained peanuts while having an allergy. A small warning displayed at the bottom of the screen during that clip read “please please please do not forget there are peanuts in peanut butter” while the actor looked at the jar he was holding and said:

“There’s peanuts in peanut butter? … Oh, it’s the primary ingredient.”

Ch-ch-check out the original version of the ad (below):

It was only a split second — but it was enough to catch the eye of concerned viewers and the Food Allergy Research & Education organization alike! The day after Uber Eats posted the ad, FARE quote-replied to the X (Twitter) post with their concerns:

“We’re incredibly disappointed by @UberEats‘ use of life-threatening food allergies as humor in its Super Bowl ad. The suffering of 33M+ Americans with this condition is no joke. Life-threatening food allergy is a disease, not a diet. Enough is enough.”

We're incredibly disappointed by @UberEats' use of life-threatening food allergies as humor in its Super Bowl ad. The suffering of 33M+ Americans with this condition is no joke. Life-threatening food allergy is a disease, not a diet. Enough is enough. https://t.co/aKilgfweVd — FARE | Food Allergy Research & Education (@FoodAllergy) February 7, 2024

Then, after the organization started the discussion, many social media users responded with their own takes all weekend long. And the majority of them agreed that food allergies aren’t something to be made fun of!

Well, now there’s been a change. After all the backlash came in, Uber Eats ended up unlisting the video on YouTube and doing some last-minute editing so the peanut allergy joke wouldn’t show up during the big game. You can see the edited version of the ad as it appeared on TV screens during the football fracas (below):

Good call on their part for listening to the feedback! But what do U think about this, Perezcious readers? Do U agree that the joke was in bad taste and should’ve been edited out? Sound OFF with your take (below)!

