Supernatural Star Nicki Aycox Dead At 47 Following Leukemia Battle

It’s a sad day for Supernatural fans.

Nicki Aycox, known best for her role as Meg Masters on the hit CW show, has tragically passed away at just 47 years old. The news was announced Thursday by her sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, who wrote on Facebook:

“My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday [November 16] with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side. Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her.”

Related: America’s Got Talent Fan Fave Roslyn Singleton Dead Following Battle With Brain Cancer

Supernatural creator Eric Kripke later took to Twitter to address the news, writing Sunday:

“Gutted to hear the great #NickiAycox, our first #MegMasters, passed away. Too young. She was a delight & delivered lines like honey & venom. I marvel at how she made a simple word like ‘lackluster’ legendary. #RIP #SPN #SPNFamily @JensenAckles @jarpad”

See (below):

Gutted to hear the great #NickiAycox, our first #MegMasters, passed away. Too young. She was a delight & delivered lines like honey & venom. I marvel at how she made a simple word like ‘lackluster’ legendary. #RIP #SPN #SPNFamily @JensenAckles @jarpad pic.twitter.com/2xBK9rxs31 — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) November 20, 2022

For those unfamiliar with the series’ cult following, the actress starred alongside Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki from 2006 to 2008 in a handful of episodes.

While specific details were spared regarding her tragic death, we do know the talent had been struggling with leukemia following a 2021 diagnosis, which she revealed on Instagram almost two years ago:

“I can’t believe my last 3 months. But, it makes sense now. I became very ill thinking I had covid in Jan and Feb. well things came to a head. I ended up in a hospital diagnosed with Leukemia. I want everyone to know I’m doing incredibly well and fighting my way thru chemo.”

See her full post (below):

Her final upload was in March of this year, in which she attempted to sing some of her favorite ’80s tunes, but couldn’t due to “memory loss” she was experiencing from the chemo treatments. She explained:

“#alwayskeepfighting STOP! DO NOT attempt to sing 80’s music after taking high doses of chemo will cause memory loss. Literally got not 1 lyric correct# cancersucks #chemosucks #aml #cityofhope #highdosechemo #luekemia #chemosideeffects #chemofunny #chemowarrior #cancerwarrior”

Take a look:

Rest in peace to a kind and gentle soul.

[Images via Nicki Aycox/Instagram & David Livingston/WENN]