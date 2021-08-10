Katie Thurston Finds Forever With Blake Moynes In Sweet & Sexy Bachelorette Finale!

Katie Thurston is a committed woman!

After an arduous journey on The Bachelorette this summer, the 30-year-old reality TV contestant has found her forever love, getting engaged to Blake Moynes on Monday night’s season finale.

While there were certainly ups and downs this season — perhaps the biggest being contestant Greg Grippo abruptly leaving during last week’s hometown dates — Katie went through the process and came out with a really good man. The duo, which had been going strong all season long, really hit their stride in the final weeks beginning with Blake’s hometown date. Reflecting on that special time introducing the lead to his life and family, the 30-year-old hunk said:

“It was the one, one part of the night that just solidified things for me, and it was when you took off your high heels and we were playing hockey. You scored a point and you were backpedaling backwards after you scored it and your hands were in the air and you yelled, ‘Go America!’ And it was when I remembered that moment, that without thinking about it and without trying to think about it, I just realized. I said to myself like, ‘F**k, I love her.’ And now, I love you and I’m f**king really excited about life with you.”

Whoa!

And while Katie initially said she was “speechless” at the L-bomb (and the F-bomb! LOLz!), she quickly composed her thoughts, and answered:

“Wow. As much as I want to be stubborn and just do like you, it’s scary and it’s crazy, but I f**king love you so much and I couldn’t be happier that you’re here.”

That last part rang very true, because Kate GOT IT IN during the couple’s fantasy suite time, later confirming to host Kaitlyn Bristowe that she “was plenty satisfied, many times.”

DAYUMMMMM! Good work, Blake!

But as it always goes on this show, with elation must come heartbreak — and for Katie, that meant having to tell the other finalist, Justin Glaze, that she was not going to be moving forward with him.

In a difficult sit down the next day, she explained to Justin what was going on (below):

“I was looking forward to today. However, I did have my overnight with Blake and in that, I did tell him that I’m falling in love with him. And that is something I can only say to one person. And you are someone I wanted to explore things with, but given how I now feel about Blake, knowing I am in love with him, it wouldn’t make sense to have us move forward and go on this date. It wouldn’t make sense to have you meet my family and that’s where I’m at.”

Very mature!

And speaking of mature, Justin’s response was actually exactly what you would expect to hear from somebody in his position. He told Thurston:

“I just hope you know how special you are and what you bring to the table. I hope he [Blake] knows what he has in you.”

Amen!

And despite a briefly weird and awkward full family meeting, where Katie’s aunt Lindsey told Blake “you mean nothing,” the couple clearly connected through the rest of the time on the show — all the way up to the big engagement day!

Katie couldn’t hold back, taking the lead before Blake could even pop the question, and telling him:

“That chemistry was instant. But I never knew I’d be falling head over heels in love with you. You are caring and supportive and confident and passionate and you love me for me and that’s a love I never even knew existed. The night that you said you loved me changed my life forever because I knew in that moment I wanted to love you for the rest of my life. You and only you. You have made me the happiest woman alive and in a world of change I want to be your constant. I love you today, tomorrow and forever and I can’t wait for our adventure to begin.”

Awwww!

And Blake returned the sentiment wholeheartedly, saying to Katie:

“With you, I just honestly knew. And I know how great of a wife you’re going to be, mother you’re going to be, but I know there’s things that scare you. And I know that you in the past have talked about how you’ve had to compromise the way that you are to make relationships work and I don’t want you to do that. But I can’t give you what you came here for. Because you deserve a lot more than that. You deserve the world and I’m excited to support you and be there for you every day moving forward.”

So great!

And of COURSE she said YES!

In the weeks that have passed since filming ended and before the season finale could air on Monday night, Katie and Blake have now settled in to quite the life together.

While the 30-year-old Thurston joked with People about the couple having the opposite taste in things like movies — and even with their love languages — it’s clear that they are stronger together, and they’ve bonded a lot in a relatively short amount of time.

Looking back, Katie explained to the mag:

“I have no regrets. What we went through has really strengthened our relationship. The struggles were worth it. I thought he was hot [at the start of the show], but I didn’t think much of it. When I met him in person, something about his energy shifted my mind completely. I knew this was going to be a strong relationship.”

Awww!

And she clearly has ZERO regrets, summing things up so sweetly:

“We think the same way about the world. Blake is passionate and funny and I feel so confident in what we have. I’d do it all over again if it meant I’d get to be with him.”

Love it!

The fans are loving it, too, BTW.

Here are just a small handful of the positive reactions from fans and viewers celebrating Blake and Katie’s engagement and journey to finding true, lasting love:

“Honestly I’m happy as f**k for Blake and Katie. I smiled. I cried.” “No one could deny the chemistry between Katie and Blake when he first showed up. To see her pick the one person she was consistently excited about is a really wonderful thing.” “Crying about Katie and Blake! Wonderful. I love it.” “I was convinced he wasn’t going to propose geez I can finally breathe” “BEST. ENDING. EVER.”

So amazing!

What’d U think of the ending here, Perezcious readers?! What do U think of Katie and Blake together??

Sound OFF with your take on these two down in the comments (below)!

