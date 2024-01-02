Kaitlyn Bristowe Denies Cheating On Ex Jason Tartick With Zac Clark At Steamy NYE Party -- And Jason Reacts!

2024 is off to a MESSY start for exes Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick!

The Bachelorette star kicked off the new year by hosting a party for her friends in Nashville, where she was caught getting cozy with her arm around fellow reality TV star Zac Clark — quickly sparking cheating rumors! You see, Kaitlyn called off her engagement to the Trading Secrets host in August, so after this steamy sighting, fans quickly rampant with their theories about how Zac might’ve played into the split.

Well, the Off The Vine podcast host isn’t here for it! Kaitlyn BLASTED rumors of infidelity while sliding into the comment section of a Bachelor Nation fan account on Instagram (HERE) on Monday. In response to the claims she was unfaithful, she wrote:

“Hi! Here to say that there was never an ounce of cheating happening and I will not stand for this rumor. Y’all are NASTY in here. Anywho. Swear on my dogs lives. No cheating went on. So we can just put that to rest. Thank you!! Happy new year everyone. Go donate some blood or somethin!”

“Go donate blood”. LOLz! We like that. BTW, note that she’s not denying any chemistry with Tayshia Adams‘s ex — just the cheating part! Which, fair.

Kaitlyn later posted a lengthy message on her own IG Story, hitting back at the hurtful “shaming,” she declared:

“You would think by now I’d be used to the hate. I’m not. Your words hurt. Your shaming hurts. Part of me feels a little sad and honestly embarrassed for you guys because this shouldn’t be how you spend day 1 of a new year. You should not be this invested in someone you don’t even know or respect. It’s actually scary, and I know looking inward might be even scarier for you. But the bullying is next level. You are allowed to have opinions and feelings. But you don’t even know the truth, and your HATE should actually come with consequences. I truly worry about some of your mental health. It’s not OK. It’s. Not. Please. Please feel ashamed of yourselves for treating someone this way who you don’t know. I did not kill someone. I had a party with some of my favorite people. Shame. On. YOU. Not me.”

She added:

“I am not one dimensional . What you see on people’s social media does not mean you know them. And this part might sting… but I would never, ever, want to switch places with you. Your life seems so sad. So I will not take the opinions of someone who I would not trade places with.”

Damn! She dragged them!

This seriously got her pissed!!! But she’s not the only one annoyed! Her ex shared cryptic posts of his own, which seemed to reference the drama. On Monday, the 35-year-old posted a solo shot of himself to celebrate the holiday, and a fan teased in the comments:

“Let’s just pretend 2024 starts tomorrow. Kid deserves a true FRESH start to the year”

Seems like an obvious acknowledgement of the controversy — and Jason saw it and responded, writing, “I support this ha.” He then went to his Story to announce:

“Jan 2, 2024 the first official day of 2024.”

Later, he posted a video of his dogs, Ramen and Pinot, both of whom he shares with Kaitlyn, captioning it, “When in doubt … go to the puppy park.” It’s hard not to think he got into a bad mood because of the cheating scandal.

But doubling down, Kaitlyn shared her own (not-so) cryptic post. Getting a little shady, she posted a pic later in the night of her holding a bottle of wine in a sweater that read “Be f**king nice.” She added a little violin emoji, too. Oof!

As we said, it’s getting messy! Reactions?!? Sound OFF (below)!

