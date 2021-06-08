Two Suspects Arrested In Road Rage Shooting Death Of 6-Year-Old Boy On SoCal Highway

Hopefully some justice may now be served in this awful, awful case…

Late last month, you may recall we covered the tragic story of Aiden Leos, the 6-year-old boy who died in his mother’s arms on the 55 Freeway in the city of Orange, California after being shot in what law enforcement officials at the time called a road rage incident.

Now, on Sunday afternoon, police in Costa Mesa, California were able to at least provide an update on the incident: they have arrested two people that they suspect of being directly involved in Leos’ death.

Marcus Anthony Eriz, 24, and Wynne Lee, 23, were taken into custody at their home in Costa Mesa earlier that day, according to the Los Angeles Times. Citing a statement from the California Highway Patrol, the newspaper reported that the duo is expected to be charged with murder for the apparent road rage incident.

Both Eriz, who is an auto detailer by trade, and Lee are currently being held in county jail on $1 million bail each. They are also scheduled to make their first court appearance on Tuesday. The two suspects had been under surveillance by police for several days prior to their arrest, per the Times.

According to law enforcement sources who recovered at least one bullet from the shooting scene last month, Eriz was spotted in one of his recent social media pictures holding a weapon “capable of discharging the round that killed Aiden.” Now, officials on Sunday were executing search warrants for any evidence connected to the crime in the aftermath of the pair’s arrests.

As we reported at the time, the shooting incident itself occurred on the morning of May 21, when Aiden was being driven to kindergarten by his mother. The duo were heading northbound on the 55 Freeway in the suburban city of Orange when Aiden’s mother, Joanna Cloonan, was allegedly cut off by another motorist as she started switching lanes to exit the road.

Cloonan reportedly made “an obscene gesture” at the car, whose occupants then allegedly maneuvered behind Cloonan and fired at least one shot into the back of her car, striking Aiden as he sat in his booster seat. She pulled over and took the bleeding boy into her arms before he tragically passed away.

The reward for information about the shooting quickly grew in the days and weeks after the horrific incident, with donations coming from local politicians, business owners, and others.

Now, thanks to “hundreds of tips” from the public, the officers of the California Highway Patrol believe they’ve found the prime suspects and are ready for justice.

Here’s more on the aftermath of the shooting, and Sunday’s arrests of both suspects, from ABC7 (below):

Nothing will bring that adorable little boy back, of course. And we can’t even begin to imagine the pain the mother must feel.

But the people who allegedly fired a gun into a random car on the highway for something so minor as a gesture must be brought to justice for their horrific, selfish, cruel actions that caused this terrible tragedy.

Rest In Peace, Aiden…

P.S. You can support the family’s GoFundMe HERE.

