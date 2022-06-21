Swedish TV Host BLASTS Shakira's 'Arrogant' Ex Gerard Piqué -- And Gets Revenge By Posting Pic Of Him With Mystery Blonde Amid Breakup!

Gerard Piqué pissed off the wrong woman!

The Barcelona defender has found himself in the hot seat after he wouldn’t take a moment to meet a Swedish TV host’s son — and he might be regretting that decision right about now because she fought back HARD!

Katrin Zytomierska, a famous blogger, TV host, and restaurant owner in Sweden, was excited about the possibility of introducing her son to the athlete when she spotted him Friday night at a Stockholm event called Brilliant Minds. The 35-year-old was attending as the CEO of his company Kosmos.

Katrin reportedly asked the football player to greet her son but he declined twice — thus resulting in a now-viral social media rant AND a salacious photo of the star and a mystery woman getting cozy at the event! Taking to her now-private Instagram account, the Swedish TV personality blasted Gerard, writing:

“Listen to me you looser @3gerardpique Probably most girls at this party want to xxxx you. I see you and immediately think of my son. I was clear with you. I asked you to say hello to my son. You said ‘no’. Because you’re what? A guy that can dribble a ball? That does not impress me much. What makes me sad is that fame has got into your head and that is pathetic. Your are not all that, you are just a guy with a ball. I have got that myself, a boy with a ball. But you know what karma is a bitch and it will bite you in your xxxxxxx ass.”

YIKES!

She was MAD AF! She also posted her savage take on the athlete alongside a photo of him with a mysterious blonde woman! You know, a pretty big blow to the star considering he and his wife, Shakira, just confirmed their breakup amid cheating allegations on his part!

In the photo, the dad of Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, stands in a dark room wearing a black sweatshirt with a hoodie on. Next to him is a shorter woman with blonde hair in a white hat. She sips what appears to be a glass of rosé wine. You can check out the photo HERE. Speaking to journalists Lorena Vasquez and Laura Fa about the photo and now-viral interaction, Katrin said:

“I asked if he could say ‘hello’ to my son and he said ‘no’. ‘A little surprised I asked him again and his response was the same.”

Interestingly, she then tried to claim that he wasn’t rude — though it seems like she certainly thought he was if she got so upset about the situation! She continued:

“He wasn’t rude, but he was a little bit arrogant. I suppose that because he’s such a well-known footballer… but I hadn’t met him until then. Afterwards I took the photo to post it on my Instagram.”

Unfortunately, she has no idea who the lucky lady was in the snapshot. Local outlets have been scrambling to identify her all weekend with no luck. But it’s definitely NOT the Columbian singer he was once linked to!

As Perezcious readers know, Shakira and Gerard announced that they have gone their separate ways in a short statement earlier this month. At the time, local outlets discovered the athlete was kicked out of the family home and had been living a “party lifestyle” in his own bachelor pad, according to sources who spoke with El Periodico.

But that’s not all…

Someone is now coming to the footballer’s defense! Barcelona president Joan Laporta told Sport on Thursday that Gerard is “suffering” from personal issues but that he’s still a “good person,” explaining:

“Piqué is suffering. For all the money and fame you can have, they [footballers] are people. He is a captain and he still has much to give. Gerard is committed. He deserves the love of the cules (fans) – don’t pay attention to the news that’s coming out, he is a good person. He has chosen to continue being a footballer before a businessman.”

Huh. Just seems like there’s more to the story…

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know if you think Katrin had a right to be so furious (below)!

