Swimming Champ Jamie Cail’s Cause Of Death Revealed 6 Months After Mysterious Final Moments

Jamie Cail’s cause of death has finally been revealed.

We saw a lot of rampant speculation back in February when the former swimming champion was discovered. But six months after her eyebrow-raising death, answers have come into focus regarding Jamie’s demise.

In an official case update released on Facebook, the Virgin Islands Police Department revealed the manner of Jamie’s death was determined as “accidental” — sadly as the result of “fentanyl intoxication.” They wrote:

“On Tuesday August 22, 2023, the Virgin Islands Police Department received a copy of Jamie Cail’s Autopsy Report from the Medical Examiner’s Office. The report stated the Cause of Death is Fentanyl intoxication with aspiration of gastric content. Manner of death is Accidental.”

See the full post (below):

Another death from fentanyl. So, so upsetting.

If you didn’t hear about the controversial case, the athlete was found unresponsive by her boyfriend and a friend, who said they had returned to the Virgin Islands home at around midnight when they discovered her lying on the floor. However, according to a United States Virgin Islands Police report at the time, the two drove Jamie to the Myrah Keating-Smith Clinic instead of calling emergency services, arriving at around 2:39 a.m. — nearly three hours after she was first discovered.

There were plenty of theories out there about that extra time, about her friends’ decisions. But ultimately authorities believe it was just an accidental OD.

Jamie was only 42 at the time of her death. See more (below):

