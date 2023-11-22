Uh Oh! Hugh Jackman & Deborra-Lee Furness NOT Having As Amicable A Breakup As They Seemed?!

Oh no! Is Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness‘ divorce taking a turn for the worse?

You will recall that the pair shockingly announced their divorce back in September after 27 years of marriage. Despite ending their relationship, Hugh and Deborra seemed determined to remain on good terms and in each other’s lives. They even went out to dinner with their kids and some friends at the Polo Bar in New York City to celebrate the actor’s 55th birthday last month! But things have changed since then. The former couple seemingly aren’t on amicable terms anymore – and some huge signs prove it!

At some point, Hugh unfollowed Deborra on Instagram. And she returned the favor, too! The 67-year-old actress even took it a step further and set her profile to private – effectively blocking The Wolverine star from seeing what she’s up to! Whoa! See (below):

Clearly, these two don’t want to know what each other is up to amid this new chapter in their lives! Innerestingly enough, this came after a report last month from Us Weekly that they started the “tricky” process of dividing up their assets:

“The [divorce] filing will be formalized in due course, but before that happens, their aim is to come to an agreement. They’re determined to [do this] as amicably as possible.”

Could they have been having nasty disagreements behind closed doors while working on their divorce, leading them to hit the unfollow button on the ‘gram? Or are they just trying to protect their peace and keep some distance amid their split? If you ask us, though, an unfollow on Instagram tends to point to drama behind the scenes!

But what do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

