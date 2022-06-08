Rita Ora & Taika Waititi Are Reportedly ENGAGED!

Celebrations are in order for Rita Ora and Taika Waititi!!

According to a new report, the 31-year-old singer and the 46-year-old Oscar-winning film director are officially engaged after they made “almost simultaneous” proposals to each other!

We’ve been swooning quite a bit recently over non-traditional ways of popping the question, and it sounds like this happy couple opted for their own slight-less-than-typical engagement decision, too!

According to a report published late on Tuesday night in The Sun, the For You singer and the Jojo Rabbit star made the joint decision to move towards walking down the aisle in a truly mutual way! And after reportedly popping the aforementioned “almost simultaneous” questions about their lovely future together, they are now focused on keeping things low-key while celebrating their love!

An insider explained the happy couple’s mindset at this point, revealing this tidbit to the outlet:

“This isn’t about them doing a big showy thing and crowing about it beforehand. It’s just about them being in love and deciding the time is right to formalize their relationship. They couldn’t be happier.”

Awww!

We love to hear that! The insider explained how the engagement came to be in greater detail, too, revealing that there wasn’t a big build-up or any drawn-out planning surrounding the ceremony. Rather, the source said, things evolved rather rationally to this happy, wholesome point:

“They didn’t do a whole, ‘Will you marry me?’ thing and an Instagram post. There’s no ring or big build-up. They just got closer and closer and eventually said to each other almost simultaneously, ‘I want to marry you.’ It’s actually really romantic and just exactly the way they are together.”

Wow! Definitely a mature and sweet decision. And the fact that both of them apparently independently recognized this as the next step certainly shows they are on the same wavelength. That matches up well!

The insider explained that although both halves of the couple are committed to various work projects in the coming months, they are gunning for a simple, lovely ceremony with their “closest” family and friends soon to make it official:

“So the plan is to marry abroad, as soon as their respective projects end, with their closest friends and family around them. And then there will be a big celebration in London at a later stage, when they get the chance, with all their famous friends there. But for now it’s about getting down the aisle and making things official.”

Honestly, we can’t wait to see that bigger party with “all their famous friends” on hand. Sounds fun AF!

In the meantime, the pal explained that the couple still has a full set of details to figure out before walking down the aisle together:

“There are a few details to iron out, but it’s coming soon and it’ll be beautifully intimate and perfectly them.”

Lovely!

The Thor: Ragnarok director and the sexy singer have been dating for about 18 months, after first having their romance confirmed publicly at the Suicide Squad premiere last year. They were friends for a time before that, too, so there’s clearly some good history here.

All that we’re left to wonder about is, well, what happened to the throuple?!?! As Perezcious readers will recall, the duo was reportedly in a threesome-relationship of some sort with Tessa Thompson somewhat recently after all three were spotted making out late last summer. Just wondering what happened there! Will Tessa pop up at the wedding?!

Regardless, we are certainly excited for Rita and Taika following this report of GREAT news!

Congrats to the happy couple!!

