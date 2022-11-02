Migos' Record Label Claims 'A Stray Bullet' Killed Takeoff In Tragic Houston Shooting

The people behind Migos‘ record label are processing the horror and tragedy from Takeoff‘s untimely and violent death.

As we’ve been reporting, the rapper was shot and killed very early Tuesday morning during an alleged altercation over a dice game at a billiards room and bowling alley in Houston, Texas. And the tributes and statements have been rolling in across social media in the hours since Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, has passed.

Now, those statements include a heartbreaking message from Migos’ record label, Quality Control, an imprint of Capitol Music Group, released a statement on their Instagram account late last night. In it, the company claimed he was killed by “a stray bullet” in the altercation, suggesting he was not the target of the shooting. They wrote:

“It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff. Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated.”

The label continued:

“Please respect his family and friends as we all continue to process this monumental loss.”

If true, that “stray bullet” claim could be one piece of information that helps solve Takeoff’s murder.

As we reported on Tuesday night, the Houston Police Department held a press conference hours after the shooting. During that media event, detectives confirmed the shooter still has not been captured, and the public’s help is needed to solve the case. Sergeant Michael Arrington, the lead investigator in the case, used the media’s presence to broadcast a plea to locals in Houston who may have heard something about the shooting. Asking them to come forward with any information about Ball’s death, Arrington shared:

“We are looking for any information at this time, any videos, any information. We know the media has received a lot of phone calls, text messages, tweets, vines, videos. We need all of y’all to send those to us so we can solve this case.”

And later during that press conference, Sgt. Arrington continued:

“We want to find justice for this family. They’re going through a lot right now. Help us to apprehend and get charges and arrest on the person responsible for the death of Takeoff.”

Clearly, the Houston PD is desperate to find the shooter.

Whatever the motive, whether a stray bullet or anything else, we sincerely hope the killer is brought to justice following this awful event. Such an awful thing. Our thoughts are with Takeoff’s uncle Quavo and the late rapper’s cousin Offset, the other two thirds of Migos, as well as the rest of their family and loved ones.

