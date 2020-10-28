Anna Nicole Smith's Estate Suing Jeffree Star!

Jeffree Star has beefed with many celebs over the years, but now he’s beefing with the late Anna Nicole Smith — or, more accurately, her estate, which is now suing the makeup mogul!

According to court docs obtained by The Blast, the estate of the late supermodel filed a lawsuit against Jeffree Star Cosmetics in Los Angeles Superior Court, accusing the company of using Anna Nicole’s “name, image, and likeness to advertise for sale and sell its different commercial products.”

Apparently, Anna Nicole’s estate recently discovered the beauty vlogger is selling a lipstick shade called “Anna Nicole” — not only using the star’s name, but her signature red color. The suit goes on to note that Star is also selling an Anna Nicole lipliner/eyeliner, and cited that Jeffree publicly said the product is a “top selling of all time.”

Well, this is a problem because the estate owns the intellectual property rights, including all rights of publicity, associated with the pop culture icon, having obtained the rights to Anna Nicole Smith after her tragic passing on February 8, 2007. The estate claims that Jeffree never got permission to use Anna Nicole on his products, yet still sold numerous products with her name, adding in the docs:

“Nor did Defendant pay or offer to pay Plaintiff compensation for the commercial use of such rights, let alone compensation commensurate with the substantial commercial value of using Anna Nicole Smith’s name, image and likeness.”

The estate of Anna Nicole Smith is seeking unspecified damages, but is asking the court to order the 34-year-old influencer to turn over all profits he made from the sale of Anna Nicole’s products. Jeffree has yet to respond to the lawsuit.

This follows a dramatic past few months for the makeup mogul, who recently accused his ex boyfriend Andre Marhold of stealing expensive bags from him. He wrote in a since-deleted comment on the basketball player’s Instagram:

“Hey! Since you can’t answer the phone right now, can you give me all the stuff back that you stole from my house?? What kind of lowlife f**king scum does that? Give it back!!!! If you need a return label, just ask…”

If we change just a few words in that message, it's almost exactly what Anna Nicole Smith's estate is now saying to Jeffree!

