The Kardashians Made The Most Bizarre Demand Of Blac Chyna Before Trial!

The Kardashians are pulling no punches — and taking no chances — amid this ongoing lawsuit!

Of course, Blac Chyna has sued her ex, Rob Kardashian, as well as his family over their alleged activities regarding her reality TV dreams. As we’ve been reporting, she is pursuing legal action against the KarJenners over their alleged involvement in nixing her short-lived reality TV show spinoff, Rob & Chyna, by supposedly threatening to stop filming KUWTK. This is, of course, completely ignoring the fact that “Rob & Chyna” broke up, so it wouldn’t exactly make sense for the show to keep going… But it doesn’t mean there wasn’t shady activity behind the scenes.

Now there’s some definite sketchiness in the KarJenner legal strategy, however. It would seem that family matriarch Kris Jenner and the rest of the Kardashians are taking a very specific — and curious — action against the 33-year-old social media influencer and reality TV personality…

According to court documents first uncovered by RadarOnline, the KarJenner fam has filed a motion asking a judge to prevent Chyna from disclosing any kind of information about the family’s wealth or financial status during their legal battle!

Remember, this is already a group that has straight-up refused to sit for any more depositions involving Chyna’s legal team. So they clearly aren’t interested in opening up! And this new filing would seem to double down on that idea, with the famous fam demanding this very specific request in their latest on-the-record motion:

“Any conversation or evidence regarding their wealth or financial condition should be banned from the jury trial.”

They are asking that the mother of two only be permitted to discuss their financial state “if the jury returns a verdict awarding damages.” Seems very specific!

But… why? We mean, everyone knows the fam is super rich. Their finances are covered regularly in Forbes, what’s the big secret??

At issue here is the KarJenner fam’s claim that Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White, has been trying to supposedly “unduly prejudice” a jury with claims about the Kardashians’ financial situation. To that end, then, the KUWTK fam’s legal team alleges about Chyna’s supposed purpose behind any financial talk:

“[Chyna] planned to present evidence of the well-known fact of Defendants’ wealth during the liability phase in connection with [Plaintiff’s] intentional interference with contract claim. [Chyna’s] sole purpose in referencing Defendants’ wealth and financial condition is to inflame and unduly prejudice the jury against Defendants.”

It would seem as though the KarJenner fam is specifically concerned with being referenced as “billionaires” or anything similar in their dealings with Chyna:

“While it is widely known that Defendants have achieved financial success through various and divergent business endeavors, it is nevertheless true that allowing [Chyna] to refer to Defendants as ‘billionaires’ or to reference their wealth in more general terms would tend to inflame the passions of the jury and confuse the issues.”

Yeah, we can’t imagine they’re going to find jurors who don’t know Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are billionaires. Seems kinda pointless to us.

A judge has yet to rule on the claim, but this whole situation is about to heat up a LOT, as the trial is set to begin later this month. Rob recently dropped a separate lawsuit against Chyna, but it would appear as though this one is still headed for court, with nothing to slow that momentum.

