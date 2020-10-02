Tamron Hall SUED For $16 Million By Anti-Vaxxer Guest Alleging Religious Discrimination!

Too bad there’s no vaccine for lawsuits!

According to TMZ, Tamron Hall is being sued by a former guest on her talk show for a cool $16 million over alleged religious discrimination. Apparently Tamron ripped into the woman on national television for choosing not to vaccinate her son. (Um… so??)

In September 2019, a woman named Jeanine DiAngelo made an appearance on Tamron’s eponymous ABC talk show to discuss her anti-vax stance. During the segment, the guest claimed that the host compared her son to a “leper” and said she wouldn’t let her own young son near a boy who was unvaccinated — which apparently violated New York state law!

In the suit, which DiAngelo filed on behalf of herself and her son, the anti-vaxxer alleged that Tamron discriminated against her and her son for their religious beliefs and embarrassed the duo on national television. Jeanine went on to allege that the host wasn’t prepared for the interview and didn’t have knowledge on the topic, which caused her son to suffer “colossal emotional distress,” the outlet reported.

During the episode, the conversation mainly centered on the mom’s decision to take her son out of public school after the state of New York, where Jeanine lives and the talk show is taped, repealed religious exemptions for vaccinations. The guest argued:

“There is no science that proves that vaccines are safe and effective–“

But Tamron quickly cut her off, interjecting:

“That is simply not true… I’m so sorry, Jeanine, but that is simply, absolutely false on its face.”

What is it with these fringe conspiracy theorists reacting with such fervor when faced with facts? It’s not a journalist’s job to coddle them and tell them their opinions are valid when the overwhelming scientific opinion is firmly in the camp that vaccinating babies SAVE LIVES.

The Emmy-winning journalist went on to tell the guest:

“My son is around the corner, and I wouldn’t want him to hug [your son] because I don’t want my son — based on science — to be exposed to an unvaccinated child.”

THAT statement was enough to get sued for religious discrimination? She didn’t even mention the woman’s religion, she was just talking about science! Wow. And can we just say, it’s wild how much this debate foreshadowed what we’re seeing on a regular basis with anti-maskers…

For what it’s worth, though, Hall herself did give Jeanine’s son a hug during the interview. But apparently that wasn’t enough to make up for her colossally emotionally distressing words. The anti-vaxxer named Hall, Disney, and the production company in the lawsuit, and is seeking damages.

Ch-ch-check out a clip of the segment in question (below).

This drama comes a week after Tamron was accused of going “rogue” with her questions during her interview with disgraced reality star Stassi Schroeder, who appeared on the show last month to discuss the race-related drama that led to her Vanderpump Rules firing.

Hall hit back at the accusation on her show, telling her audience:

“The other day I was told that there was a report that Stassi felt ‘unprepared’ and that it was ‘awkward.’ Even that I had gone rogue — whatever that means… Now, I don’t tell people the specific questions I’m going to ask them. How they answer, that’s up to them. But the topic and everything that we discussed, Stassi knew. She knew the subject matter. She knew what I was going to ask her. Not the questions.”

Sounds like more than one person isn’t a fan of Hall’s interview tactics, aka telling it like it is! What do U think of this lawsuit, Perezcious readers?

