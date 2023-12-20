Taraji P. Henson Breaks Down Over Unfair Pay & Treatment In Hollywood -- Is She Leaving The Industry?!

Taraji P. Henson may have a career change in her future.

The Oscar-nominated actress got emotional while chatting with Gayle King about pay disparity in the industry in a Tuesday SiriusXM interview. While sitting alongside The Color Purple director Blitz Bazawule and her co-star Danielle Brooks, the 53-year-old candidly confessed:

“I’m just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do [and] getting paid a fraction of the cost. I’m tired of hearing my sisters say the same thing over and over. You get tired. I hear people go, ‘You work a lot.’ Well, I have to. The math ain’t math-ing.”

She then broke down what it’s REALLY like when you hear about actors getting paid million of dollars for films:

“When you start working a lot, you know, you have a team. Big bills come with what we do. We don’t do this alone. The fact that we’re up here, it’s a whole team behind us. They have to get paid. So when you hear someone saying, ‘Oh, such and such made $10 million,’ no, that didn’t make it to their account.”

Related: Whoa! Is This The REAL Reason Jeopardy Fired Mayim Bialik?!

The Empire alum added continued:

“Know that off the top, Uncle Sam is getting 50 percent. Okay? So do the math. Now we have $5 million. Your team is getting 30 percent off of what you grossed — not after what Uncle Sam took. Now do the math.”

In her proposed scenario, all the costs would leave just $2 million for the actor — only 20 percent of that total $10 million deal. Wow.

Taraji emotionally added:

“I’m only human and it seems every time I do something and break another glass ceiling, when it’s time to renegotiate, I’m at the bottom again like I never did what I just did and I’m tired. I’m tired. I’m tired. It wears on you. You know, ‘cause what does that mean? What is that telling me?”

Taking a moment to look at Danielle, a younger actress, she passionately added:

“If I can’t fight for them coming up behind me then what the f**k am I doing?”

The Hidden Figures star then reflected on the frustration of being told Black stories “don’t translate overseas.” She said through tears:

“I’m tired of hearing that my entire career. 20 plus years in the game and I hear the same thing and I see what you do for another production, but when it’s time to go to bat for us [they] don’t have any money. They play in your face. And I’m just supposed to smile and grin and bear it and just keep, like — enough is enough! That’s why I have other [brands] because this industry, if you let it, it will steal your soul. I refuse to let that happen.”

What a powerful breakdown of her experience in the industry. She drew applause from the entire room — which goes to show how much her words truly resonated — but we’re just sad it’s at this point… And HAS been.

Blitz tagged onto Taraji’s sentiment, explaining how difficult it is for Black actors — specifically Black woman — to make a name in Hollywood… And that he had to fight for the two ladies sitting alongside him, as well as Fantasia Barrino, to be in The Color Purple:

“Each one of you, every single one of you, had to audition for this role — roles that were second nature to you. Roles that no one should even question.”

Watch the full interview (below):

On X (Twitter), Emmy nominee Robin Thede pleaded for social media users to watch the clip, backing Taraji’s breakdown of the finances:

WATCH THIS. Taraji is telling the absolute TRUTH. 70-80% of GROSS income is gone off top for taxes & commissions (agents, managers, lawyers). And for those who pay other employees as well? Babyyyy! The math ain’t mathing! And I know – you’re like $10M minus $8M is still $2M… 1/? https://t.co/rRdJyPeZo8 — Robin Thede (@robinthede) December 20, 2023

Challenging stuff. The industry is lucky to have someone like Taraji, but it sounds like she’s at the end of her ropes.

Reactions? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via SiriusXM/YouTube]