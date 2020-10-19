Taraji P. Henson Confirms Split From Fiancé Kelvin Hayden After Two-Year Engagement

It’s over for Taraji P. Henson and fiancé Kelvin Hayden.

During a candid chat on Power 105.1‘s The Breakfast Club radio show on Monday, the 50-year-old actress confirmed that she and Hayden, 37, have parted ways two years after the pair got engaged in May 2018. Ugh, yet another cute celebrity couple bites the dust…

The topic came up as the What Men Want star discussed how trauma affects intimate relationships with the radio show hosts. Referring to split, she admitted:

“I haven’t said it yet but it didn’t work out. You know what I mean? I tried, I said, ‘let’s do the therapy thing’ but if you’re both not on the same page with that, then you feel like you’re taking it on yourself and that’s not a fair position for anybody to play in a relationship.”

She makes a great point; therapy can work wonders for couples who are on the same page about tackling their differences together, though it sounds like this might not have been the case for the former pair who were unable to make things last.

Still, through her own continued personal counseling, Henson was able to come to terms with why she and the former NFL star weren’t clicking anymore and offered some sage advice after experiencing a tough personal heartbreak:

“My happiness is not his responsibility and his is not mine. We have to first learn how to make ourselves happy, to make each other happy. So when one person is taking on the weight of the entire relationship, it’s never going to work. You have to show up, yes you want to be understanding but you can’t lose yourself in that understanding. You have to still stand up for yourself and be there for yourself but it’s hard to do if the other person isn’t doing that either.”

Preach, gurl! Despite the unfortunate breakup, it doesn’t sound like Taraji is writing off romance for good. She added:

“I’m dedicated to the Black man, y’all, I just turned 50.”

We love to hear this and we hope the next lucky man to be seen on her arm can appreciate all of the hard work she’s done to grow and evolve, and embark on that loving journey together! She deserves her happy ending as much as the next person!

As a reminder, the Empire star was supposed to get married earlier this year on April 4, but she told Access Hollywood in March that she was forced her to put the big day on hold due to concerns over rainy weather. She said at the time:

“It’s iffy in L.A. about the rain. I can’t imagine my 96-year-old grandmother standing under an umbrella, so we had to change it.”

The Hollywood mainstay then confirmed she and Kelvin would “absolutely” be tying the knot in the summer, which obviously never ended up happening. The former professional football player was also nowhere to be seen at her big 50th birthday festivities last month, so that might’ve also been a clue that things had gone south before she openly confirmed it.

Listen to her explain how things fell apart just before the 4-minute mark in the clip (below):

Sending so much love to Taraji during this new chapter as a single lady!

