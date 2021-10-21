Did Tawny Kitaen Die Of A Broken Heart? Her Cause Of Death Revealed

Bachelor Party actress and ‘80s music video icon Tawny Kitaen’s cause of death has been revealed five months after her passing.

According to the Orange County Coroner’s Office via TMZ on Wednesday, the mom of two, who was just 59 years old, died from dilated cardiomyopathy, the most common type of heart disease. However, many other contributing factors led to this untimely demise, including clogged arteries, antidepressants, sedatives, pain medication, and opioids. So sad…

Tawny’s brother Jordan Kitaen told the outlet over the summer that she was having a hard time grieving the loss of their father who passed away less than a month prior. At the time, he presumed she died of a broken heart, and this revelation seems to suggest that could be true. Though she wasn’t diagnosed with broken heart syndrome, the loss may still have been too much for her heart to bear.

In case you missed it, baseball player Chuck Finley‘s ex-wife was found dead in her Newport Beach home on May 7. Cops told her family that there was no sign to believe she had taken her own life. Also, no alcohol, drugs, or pills were on the scene, which was a good thing to hear since she had a long battle with substance abuse over the years. (Sadly, it sounds like the drugs may still have played a part in her death.)

Kitaen rose to fame while starring in Whitesnake’s visuals for Here I Go Again, Still of the Night, Is This Love, and The Deeper the Love. She also had a successful film career snagging roles in The Perils of Gwendoline, After Midnight, and White Hot before moving on to reality TV. You can see her in one of her most famous music videos (below).

It’s unfortunate to learn her life was cut short by a natural and common heart condition. We’ll continue to keep her family and friends in our thoughts as they process this new insight.

