What Happened To Pete? Kim Kardashian Brought WHO As Her Date To Paris Hilton's Wedding?!

Kim Kardashian did her thing at Paris Hilton‘s ultra-high-end wedding… but Pete Davidson was nowhere to be found!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star reportedly arrived stunned in her arrival as a guest at her old BFF’s wedding to Carter Reum on Thursday.

And we know Kim definitely didn’t go solo to the affair — she just wasn’t arm-in-arm with the Saturday Night Live star, either!

According to DailyMail.com, Kim quietly attended the nuptials with… wait for it… close friend Kimora Lee-Simmons as her date! AH-mazing!

The outlet reports that the reality TV star’s attendance itself was “a surprise appearance,” as “many guests did not expect” the A-lister to show up for the event in the first place. Inneresting!

One guest at the wedding even reports that Kim and Kimora did things the low-key way: by arriving “via a secret entrance” in Paris’ late grandfather’s Bel Air-area estate about 20 minutes before the wedding ceremony began. Sounds like fun!

Of course, as we’ve been reporting, Hilton and Reum said “I do” in a lavish, beautiful, star-studded affair on Thursday night in El Lay.

A-list guests included Emma Roberts, Ashley Benson, and Bebe Rexha, among others. And Kim and Kimora, of course.

What a night!

TBH, just a little bit sad that Pim didn’t make an appearance…

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/Jeff Grossman/WENN]