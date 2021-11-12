Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Kim Kardashian

What Happened To Pete? Kim Kardashian Brought WHO As Her Date To Paris Hilton's Wedding?!

What Happened To Pete? Kim Kardashian Brought WHO As Her Date To Paris Hilton's Wedding?!

Plus WHA?!?

Kim Kardashian did her thing at Paris Hilton‘s ultra-high-end wedding… but Pete Davidson was nowhere to be found!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star reportedly arrived stunned in her arrival as a guest at her old BFF’s wedding to Carter Reum on Thursday.

And we know Kim definitely didn’t go solo to the affair — she just wasn’t arm-in-arm with the Saturday Night Live star, either!

Related: Is Kim Really ‘Falling’ For Pete Davidson, Or What?!

According to DailyMail.com, Kim quietly attended the nuptials with… wait for it… close friend Kimora Lee-Simmons as her date! AH-mazing!

What Happened To Pete? Kim Kardashian Brought WHO As Her Date To Paris Hilton's Wedding?!
Kimora Lee Simmons joined Kim for Paris’ star-studded wedding night celebration! / (c) Ivan Nikolov/WENN

The outlet reports that the reality TV star’s attendance itself was “a surprise appearance,” as “many guests did not expect” the A-lister to show up for the event in the first place. Inneresting!

One guest at the wedding even reports that Kim and Kimora did things the low-key way: by arriving “via a secret entrance” in Paris’ late grandfather’s Bel Air-area estate about 20 minutes before the wedding ceremony began. Sounds like fun!

Of course, as we’ve been reporting, Hilton and Reum said “I do” in a lavish, beautiful, star-studded affair on Thursday night in El Lay.

A-list guests included Emma RobertsAshley Benson, and Bebe Rexha, among others. And Kim and Kimora, of course.

What a night!

TBH, just a little bit sad that Pim didn’t make an appearance…

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/Jeff Grossman/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Nov 12, 2021 11:10am PDT

Share This