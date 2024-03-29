Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are 'Soaking Up Their Downtime' & Thinking About Their 'Future'!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are loving their downtime together — in public and behind closed doors alike!

As we’re sure you’ve heard by now, the couple made waves in the Bahamas with their steamy beach trip to that fantastically luxurious vacation rental, as well as their cute date nights at Nobu. And apparently they’re just as loved up on their own as they are out and about!

Related: Taylor Question Causes Jack Antonoff To Immediately KILL Interview!

A source dished to ET on Thursday that the NFL star and the musician are super comfortable just chilling together:

“Taylor and Travis are soaking up their downtime together. They are appreciating the here and now and the love they share with one other. When they’re able to just chill out, they love to hang out with their friends and family, travel, see new things together, and enjoy their privacy.”

Sounds perfect! Relaxation and some loving are just what they need after *checks notes* …winning the Super Bowl and completing the latest leg of The Eras Tour.

Amid all the fun, though, they’re also said to be taking their relationship very seriously — and they’ve still got their sights set on the long-term:

“They are grateful to have each other along for the ride and advocate and support each other across the board. While they’re enjoying this moment, they’re looking forward to what the future holds too. They want to continue to grow together and be happy and healthy. Their friends and family are still as supportive as ever.”

Aww!

We love to see these two living their best lives! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]