Tori Spelling's Daughter Stella Was 'Shamed' For Living In RV -- Classmates Thought She Was Homeless

Ugh. This sux! Tori Spelling‘s kids were “shamed” by classmates for living in an RV amid their parents’ marital struggles and alleged money problems!

During Monday’s premiere episode of her new podcast MisSPELLING, Tori revealed her 15-year-old daughter Stella faced bullying from classmates because people thought the family was homeless last summer after they were spotted living in an RV. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum candidly recalled:

“My daughter is like, ‘People already talk about us at school. They know you and they know the family and they read the press.’”

Oof. That’s hard enough to begin with — but we cannot imagine how difficult that must’ve been at the height of Tori and Dean McDermott‘s messy split! Which we guess is kind of right now…

Tori went on to note that her daughter “was shamed” for the fam’s RV lifestyle, explaining:

“She had someone come up to her at school and ask, ‘Are you in the school district, or where does your RV park? Because you live in an RV with your mom, right?’”

Jeez. Kids can be so mean! At least, we hope that was a kid…

Slamming the rumors, the mother of five insisted they rented the mobile home “like every other family” and “drove up the coast and camped.” The problem was the vacay came amid claims the Scary Movie star was having severe money problems amid her breakup from the Chopped Canada host. They also found mold in their LA home at the time, forcing them to bounce around for a while, so the optics of them moving into a house on wheels definitely sent the wrong message.

That said, other kids shouldn’t have been shaming the teenager (or siblings Liam, 17, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7)! Hopefully, now that they are settled into a contemporary two-story home in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles, all that s**t talking has died down!

[Image via Tori Spelling/Instagram]