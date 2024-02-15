Did Kansas City Ask Taylor Swift NOT To Attend Chiefs Super Bowl Parade?

Well, this little request just took on a much darker significance…

Taylor Swift may have flown around the world and back in time to see beau Travis Kelce win the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, but she couldn’t join him back in Kansas City for the Chiefs‘ victory lap. After all, she’s still touring — so she had to go right back to work in Australia. No V-Day plans for Tayvis.

Even if she could have come to the parade, though, it sounds like she wasn’t necessarily welcome? It kind of depends who you ask. City manager Brian Platt hinted heavily in an interview on local public radio station KCUR that Kansas City reached out and asked Tay not to attend. Why? It was a security issue! He explained:

“I can’t confirm or deny, but we might have already told that to her team, just to keep everybody safe and make things a little bit easier for us.”

Look, Tay even going to a restaurant can cause near riots as fans try to get close. Her attendance would definitely have added even more chaos to an already ENORMOUS circus. So we’d understand.

But it might not even be true! Mayor Quinton Lucas posted on X (Twitter) Tuesday in response to Platt’s comments:

“Not true at all. Just had a great chat with [Kansas City Missouri Police Department] Chief [Stacey] Graves. We’re enchanted to welcome everyone to tomorrow’s parade and the women and men of our police department are prepared to keep all safe.”

Of course, all of this security talk now has a tragic specter hanging over it…

Related: Why You Didn’t See Kylie Kelce Cheering With Taylor At Super Bowl

Taylor didn’t show up to the parade for aforementioned reasons… but a mass shooter did. At least one person was killed and at least 22 were shot when a gunman opened fire on the crowd. It appears in footage of the incident that Chiefs fans tackled the shooter until police could apprehend him. In a press conference, the Kansas PD actually said they took three armed individuals into custody. No identities or motives have been revealed.

Scary, senseless, and above all just sad…

The Chiefs released a statement letting everyone know all team members and staff were accounted for and unharmed. They added:

“We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City.”

We’re so glad Taylor wasn’t in the area, for numerous reasons now. As previously stated, we have no idea what the shooting was about, but we do know the pop star has become a target for some very dangerous people lately. So her presence could not have been good for anyone — whether she was asked to stay away or not.

[Image via MEGA/WENN/KMBC 9/NBC News/YouTube.]