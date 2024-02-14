At Least One Dead & Multiple Injuries After Shooting At Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade: Reports

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Multiple people have been injured and one has died after a reported mass shooting near the site of the terminus of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade.

On Wednesday, the team and thousands of fans gathered in Kansas City, Missouri to celebrate their win last weekend. But right as the festivities wrapped up, a shooting broke out near Union Square where players had been giving speeches. In the police department’s first hurried statement on the matter, KC residents who came downtown for the parade were asked to evacuate the area quickly so those in need of medical assistance could be reached.

According to the Kansas City Fire Department officials via ABC News, one person was confirmed dead and nine were said to be injured. Then, less than an hour after that report came out, CNN reported that the number of those injured is at 14. Stacey Graves, the chief of police for the Kansas City Police Department, later told that news outlet that the number injured “could be upwards from 10 to 15.” Then, later on Wednesday, KCTV reported the number of people wounded was “at least 18” people.

Per KCTV, Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City confirmed they were treating a dozen patients — 11 of whom were children. Nine of those twelve patients were reportedly suffering gunshot wounds. OMG…

Then, University Health Truman Medical Center officials later confirmed to KCTV that they were treating eight gunshot wound victims, too — two of whom are in critical condition. They are also said to be treating four other people who suffered non-gunshot injuries during the chaotic situation.

Per CNN, all Chiefs staffers, coaches, and players have been accounted for, and they are safe and unharmed.

Two unidentified individuals were detained immediately after the incident near a parking garage west of Union Square, and right near where the parade route ended. So far, it is unclear if they were connected to the shooting. Police also have not released any information about what a motive may have been.

President Joe Biden‘s team is said to be “closely monitoring” the situation, with a senior White House official noting that “federal law enforcement is on scene supporting local law enforcement.” Authorities are expected to share more information on the tragic turn of events in a press conference later on Wednesday.

So scary and so awful. Our thoughts and prayers to all the victims. This story is developing, and we’ll bring you further updates as they become available.

To learn more about the impact of gun violence, visit https://www.apha.org/topics-and-issues/gun-violence.

