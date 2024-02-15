Bianca Censori's Mom & Sister Comment On Kanye West's Video -- They APPROVE Now??

So this is how Bianca Censori’s family REALLY feels about Kanye West??

We’ve all heard the Yeezy architect’s family ain’t exactly the biggest Ye fans because of the way he parades her around — but it’s all mainly been through sources. But in a recent Instagram post, fans saw first hand how Bianca’s mom Alexandria and sister Angelina really feel.

You know that video of Kanye ranting in the airport about how much he loves his wife? How he says fans who criticized him for posting the same clip of her three times in a row should leave him “the f**k alone”? You know, it’s the video where he has that mystery growth on his lip…

Yeah, that one. Well, turns out, his in-laws commented on it! On Reddit, a user posted a screenshot of the comments section where Angelina AGREED with what Kanye had to say. She wrote “Yuuuppp.”

Inneresting! And following suit, her mom added:

“Soooo happy . You Tell Them”

WHAAA???

This is definitely surprising to see, to say the least. Just last week, we heard the 29-year-old’s fam were “mortified” and “do not recognize her.”

Either attitudes really did change that quickly, orrrr maybe some miscommunication… Or we suppose maybe they just approve of Ye’s sentiment that he loves Bianca?

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Let us know down in the comments!

