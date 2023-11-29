Taylor Swift MOVES IN With Travis Kelce -- For The Next Few Weeks Anyway!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are taking their relationship to New Heights!

As we previously reported, the 33-year-old superstar was finally reunited with her new beau after a traumatizing week in Brazil. As her private jet landed in Kansas City, it was unclear at the time how long she was going to be able to spend with the NFL star — but now insiders are coming forward to suggest she might just be staying there until the next leg of her tour!

According to sources for DailyMail.com on Tuesday, the Grammy winner is making herself at home in Travis’ lavish million-dollar mansion, and things are getting pretty cozy because she’s planning to hang around for the next few MONTHS:

“Taylor’s still smitten with Travis, but she realizes that the hard work in their relationship is about to start as they will be spending weeks at a time together. Up until now it has been time snatched as they both have had such busy schedules.”

Yup!! Now is definitely going to be the time to really test their relationship. Living with each other for several weeks — even with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end still training for his upcoming games (and possibly the playoffs) — is A LOT different than just little weekend getaways here and there.

The insider continued:

“Obviously those aren’t the things that a regular new couple would do in their first months together, but now Taylor and Travis can try to be as normal as their lives allow them to be. They finally have the time and opportunity to spend some for real quality time together.”

What do U think is going to come of Taylor and Travis’ relationship after their months together? Will this solidify them as End Game — or are they bound to crash and burn after getting to know each other too well? Sound OFF (below).

