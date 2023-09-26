Not So Fast! Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Still In 'Super Early Days' Of Dating -- Despite Public Outing!

Don’t get it twisted! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may be stepping out publicly, but they are still VERY early into their… whatever this is!

While it may seem like the powerhouse pair just declared their love for each other after a HAWT sighting in KC over the weekend, a source for People insisted they’re taking things slow and are still in the “super, super early days” of getting to know each other.

Opening up about the lovebirds on Monday, the confidant confirmed the musician and athlete had met before Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs game, which saw the Out of the Woods vocalist cheering her new man on as he played the Chicago Bears. So, the fact they decided to go so mainstream so quickly is a great sign, they explained:

“They’re having fun. This was Taylor’s first time meeting his mom and dad, and everyone was enjoying themselves. She was super chill and low-key hanging out with his friends and family.”

Meeting the family so early into the relationship is kinda iconic, honestly!

After the game, the tight end “rented out a restaurant” for his teammates and loved ones, where the duo’s chemistry REALLY shined:

“They were cute and normal, just hanging out and chatting.”

Aww!

Obviously, we’re all on pins and needles just waiting for these two to make things official! But will they?! The source isn’t sure at this point, stressing the pop star and football player are just taking things day by day, noting:

“They’re just hanging out, and there’s no pressure.”

Taylor’s fairly fresh out of a six-year relationship and will be busy traveling the world when her Eras Tour kicks back up again soon. We don’t blame her for not rushing into anything serious! She deserves to have some fun! And Travis is in the middle of a season that will likely have his team going deep into the playoffs — so, he’s going to be busy for the next four or five months, too!

Honestly, we’ll take as much of this swoon-worthy romance as we can get… In whatever it turns out to be!

Thoughts?! Drop them in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]