Taylor Swift Fan's 'Proof' She Booted Ex Matty Healy From 1989 (Taylor's Version) Last Minute After Breakup!

Did Taylor Swift make some BIG last minute changes to 1989 (Taylor’s Version)?!

Over the holidays, lots of Swifties were excited to get Christmas gifts in the form of Tay Tay merch and music — but some were left shocked when they received a copy of the songstress’ latest album on vinyl. According to a fan account for The 1975 on X (Twitter), a TikTok user claimed to have received a misprint the record’s lyric book, which credited Matty Healy as a writer on the song Slut! (From The Vault).

Related: Sports Commentator Refers To Taylor As Travis Kelce’s Wife… AGAIN!

Yes, T-Swizzle’s ex was written as a collaborator in the images this fan shared! The social media user who shared it wrote in their caption, saying it looked “legit” to them, although there’s no hard evidence outside these pics:

“Apparently, a person on TikTok claimed to have received Taylor Swift’s 1989 vinyl from Target with The 1975 printed as a feature on one of the vault songs. Matty Healy is also credited on it, adding fuel to the rumor that they pulled it out of the record last minute. This hasn’t been confirmed yet but from it looks legit. If it’s fake, it’s a very good one.”

Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

Slut! (Featuring The 1975) – Taylor Swift Apparently, a person on TikTok claimed to have received Taylor Swift’s 1989 vinyl from Target with The 1975 printed as a feature on one of the vault songs. Matty Healy is also credited on it, adding fuel to the rumor that they pulled… pic.twitter.com/Ft6sKkX12a — The 1975 TH (@the1975_thteam) December 26, 2023

And if that wasn’t enough, this person isn’t the only one who claims they got a misprint! Another social media user by the name of Emily showed her own pics of the vinyl. And yep — right at the top next to the 34-year-old’s name and her songwriting buddy Jack Antonoff is none other than “Matthew Healy”. This girl even alleged her record had alternate lyrics!

i got gifted the 1989 tv vinyl n it has the alternate lyrics ????️????️ pic.twitter.com/F9ds9ojJvv — emily (@emilyioriii) December 26, 2023

Ooh! This can all be taken with a grain of salt, of course, but we have to admit the evidence is very convincing!

Plus, there were rumors way back when Tay and Matty had their whirlwind romance that she was planning to feature him and his band on the album. So, signs are definitely pointing toward the rumors being true…

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Did Bad Blood between Taylor and Matty post-breakup cause her to pull the collab at the last second? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Amelia Dimoldenberg/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]