Taylor Swift Fans Lose It Mourning Jason Kelce's NFL Retirement!

Jason Kelce has ended his football career.

ESPN confirmed through their sources the highly regarded center has officially retired from the NFL. Per the outlet, the Philadelphia Eagles center announced his departure to his teammates in the locker room following their loss on Monday night — marking the end of their post-season.

Couldn’t call this move unexpected. The 36-year-old has spent 13 seasons building a reputation — as the league itself put it — as “perhaps the NFL’s best center.” He was in the Pro Bowl 7 times and even won a Super Bowl in 2017. That’s a hell of a career for a football player. And Jason has a beautiful family to retire with, it all makes sense.

What doesn’t make sense is how much fans of Taylor Swift are finding themselves caring about this sports news!

Swifties have taken to social media to express their heartbreak over #62 walking off the field for the final time — and also trying to figure out why they’re so sad! See a sample (below):

“Some football player decided to make a friendship bracelet for Taylor 7 months ago and now all of swiftie twt is in shambles over his brother” “I decided to listen to fearless 15 years ago and now i’m crying over her boyfriend’s older brother crying on a bench in a football stadium” “Here I am crying over the loss of Taylor’s boyfriend’s brother.” “It’s so heartbreaking six months ago I hate football and now I’m a huge fan and I never thought I would cry over a man playing football”

heard picture to burn in 2006 and here i am in 2024 crying over the kelce family pic.twitter.com/FjUuWFXi27 — annie (@graynovember13) January 16, 2024

god please take Jason Kelce's pain away and give it to K*nye W*est pic.twitter.com/8bgOx6UxqG — Gain Swiftie Mutuals ???? (@swiftiemootstwt) January 16, 2024

LOLz at that last one! But seriously, it really is a moving moment in the world of sports.

It’s not hard to explain why Swifties fell in love with the whole Kelce fam! Taylor did! Ever since she started dating Jason’s little bro Travis Kelce, fans have started digging into him, like they do with all her boyfriends. Only this time, they had a LOT available! Trav and Jason are surprisingly transparent with their personal lives AND pro football careers. They were featured in a documentary called Kelce and now host a podcast called New Heights where they answer football questions from beginners and from longtime fans. They also talk about (and occasionally drag on) their parents AND Jason’s wonderful wife Kylie Kelce. They talk about that couple’s adorable daughters, mourn their losses together, laugh about their successes. It’s easy to get caught up! Of course big-hearted Swifties went all in!

The question we can’t help but wonder about now is… will they keep following football and the Kelce fam in the awful but totally possible event that Taylor and Trav broke up? What do YOU think, Perezcious readers??

