MAJOR New Biz Move?! Taylor Swift Files New Trademark For The Name ‘Taylor-Con’!!

Is Taylor Swift gearing up for some kind of convention-based new business venture??

According to a brand-new and jaw-dropping trademark application that was first obtained by TMZ on Thursday, the 34-year-old pop star filed a legal request for a new trademark. What for?? She wants the rights to the term “TAYLOR-CON” in order to host social entertainment events and sell a variety of items in the future. The outlet reported Taylor plans to use the trademark for different purposes, including selling things like guitar picks, jewelry, clothing, hair accessories, kitchenware, and journals. She even included digital items, such as sound recordings and computer media. Wow!

Could Tay be putting on a massive convention soon?? Is this for an upcoming new album? It’s important to note that the Cruel Summer artist filed a nearly identical application for her album Midnights in 2022. So you could argue a new project is coming!

Don’t get too excited yet, though, Swifties. TMZ later reported that Taylor-Con is already a sold-out convention held on March 15 and 16 in Dallas, Texas — organized by fans of the songstress. And that’s something Taylor has no official affiliation with!! She also most likely won’t be attending the event since she’s touring at that time! The Anti-Hero singer and her team seemingly only wanted to get a jump on things by getting the name trademark, especially since we bet Swifites in other cities will want their own fan convention!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]