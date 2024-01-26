Sydney Sweeney Talks S**t On Hot Ones -- Until Da Bomb Hits!

If you’ve seen Hot Ones interviews before, you know the wings always start deceptively mild. Sydney Sweeney had apparently never seen the show?

The Euphoria star for WAY overconfident chomping those wings, saying the first few weren’t hot at all:

“I’m really impressing myself, I’m really proud.”

At one point she even talked some trash, bragging to host Sean Evans:

“I thought this was HOT Ones!”

She also challenged Sean not to drink anything to cool off. The gauntlet was thrown, but Evans didn’t feel the need to hit back. Because he knew what was coming. He said simply, “I’ll remember you said that.”

Everything changed once the Anyone But You star bit into Da Bomb Beyond Insanity. Fans of the show know, it’s the sauce that stays on the roster every season — and it’s always the worst. She started to feel it, saying:

“I feel tingly on my lips, that one might have an after affect… that one’s building in my mouth.”

Then, her eyes watering and nose running, she cried out:

“WHY?!”

Ha! Watch Sydney eat her words — and some VERY hot sauces (below)!

[Image via Hot Ones/YouTube.]