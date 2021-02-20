Taylor Swift Credits BF Joe Alwyn With Helping Find & Nurture Her New Energy As A Political Activist!

Taylor Swift has (finally) entered the political arena — and so far she’s kicked down doors supporting the political causes, politicians, and policies about which she most cares!

Now, we know she had plenty of help along the way, too! In a new Vanity Fair interview released earlier this week, Swift gives a lot of credit to her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn for inspiring and encouraging her to start dabbling more into political activism over the last few years.

According to Swift herself, who responded to the mag’s interview via email, Alwyn played a major role as a sounding board, both listening to her and encouraging her to take a more vocal stance on the things in which she believes. That all started right around the 2018 midterm elections, too, when she came out with a lengthy, heartfelt Instagram post imploring her millions of followers to support Democratic Senate candidate Phil Bredesen in her home state of Tennessee instead of the incumbent Republican Marsha Blackburn.

Blackburn won the election, but Swift was hooked on political activism, and she went on from there. As she told Vanity Fair now, her actor BF was big in helping her get to that point and continues to encourage her today (below):

“As a country musician, I was always told it’s better to stay out of [politics]. The Trump presidency forced me to lean in and educate myself. I found myself talking about government and the presidency and policy with my boyfriend [Joe Alwyn], who supported me in speaking out. I started talking to my family and friends about politics and learning as much as I could about where I stand. I’m proud to have moved past fear and self-doubt, and to endorse and support leadership that moves us beyond this divisive, heartbreaking moment in time.”

Nice! Very well said, and just what we need as a society!

The defeats Swift has seen since becoming politically active — not just Bredesen, but also Beto O’Rourke’s Senate loss in Texas and Stacey Abrams’ gubernatorial shortcomings in Georgia — have instilled in her even more motivation to keep fighting.

The Only The Young singer explained (below):

“I didn’t want the defeat and hopelessness I felt for our country’s future to get the best of me. I didn’t want to weep. I wanted to have hope. Writing ‘Only the Young’ helped me push through that moment in my life and gave me the hope to keep fighting for what I believe is right.”

And so it seems Taylor will continue on speaking out, just like she’s started to do over the last couple years!

