Will Taylor Swift Head To Florida With Travis Kelce For The Offseason?!

Taylor Swift might be heading down to the Sunshine State!

During the NFL offseason, Travis Kelce has been known to spend a couple of months down south to work with his trainer Andrew Spruill. He typically rents a home and focuses on getting fit and preparing for the upcoming football season with Andrew guiding him — which is a lot of time to spend in Florida alone! So why not bring his lady along?!

According to what the trainer told Palm Beach Post on Thursday, he’s hopeful that Miss T-Swizzle will make an appearance with Trav this spring. The pair have even been training together since 2013! He told the outlet that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is still planning on making the annual trip down:

“According to [Travis], he’s coming back. I went up for two games to go see him. I trust he’ll be back, especially if he wants to keep playing at the age he is. He needs to get in the gym and make sure he’s ready.

Not only that, Andrew hopes to get Tay Tay on his regime so he can help her prep for the rest of The Eras Tour:

“I’ll see [Taylor] next month … Maybe I can talk to her about her workout routine and see if she needs help. I read where she talked about it, the different things she does to work out. She has a workout routine where she runs on a treadmill and sprints while trying to sing her songs.”

Travis and Taylor working with the same trainer could definitely assist them in spending some more time close to one another!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Will Taylor go down to the everglades for a training sesh with her man? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]