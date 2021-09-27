Lena Dunham Secretly Marries BF Luis Felber -- With Taylor Swift In Attendance???

Congratulations are in order!

Lena Dunham tied the knot with boyfriend Luis Felber in a private ceremony over the weekend, People reported. The 35-year-old first confirmed her relationship with the musician in April of this year, telling the New York Times she had been dating “the greatest person I’ve ever met” for “a few months.” Since then, the multi-hyphenate star has shared a number of loving reflections about Felber (who performs under the name Attawalpa) on Instagram; they made their red carpet debut at a screening of Zola in August.

While reps for the Girls creator have yet to confirm the news, a People source revealed that the nuptials had taken place after Felber posted the song This Will Be Our Year by The Zombies on his IG Story, along with heart and alien emojis, on Sunday. His now-wife also referenced the tune in her glowing birthday tribute back in June, when she wrote:

“ Feliz Cumpleanos Luis When I was 3 weeks old in downtown Manhattan, I had no idea a baby was being born in England (Winchester, no less!) who would rocket into my life- wearing a lime green polar fleece snood- and challenge so many of my beliefs about myself and the world with magical abandon. Everyone who comes into contact with you- creatively, emotionally, accidentally- is lucky. But I am the luckiest, because that snood is now in our shared chest of drawers. ‘The warmth of your love is like the warmth of the sun and this will be our year, took a long time to come..’ Happy Birthday, Lulu @attawalpa ♾”

On top of the already-exciting wedding news, gossip IG DeuxMoi reported a major celebrity guest in attendance: Taylor Swift. Not only did she apparently show up for her old friend, but one source claimed the singer-songwriter “[walked] her down the aisle or [played] a big part in the wedding.”

We’re a bit surprised to hear that TayTay would play such a major role in the ceremony because in recent years the Grammy winner has been spotted way more frequently with Lena’s ex Jack Antonoff. Meanwhile, we haven’t seen much of these ladies’ friendship at all outside the actress’ 2019 birthday post for her popstar pal.

Sounds like some part of the infamous “Squad” has survived behind the scenes, despite the awkward ex situation. We’re so glad Taylor was able to reportedly show up in such a special way for her friend, and we can’t wait to hear more about this special day. Knowing Lena, we expect to hear some insightful reflection on the occasion sooner or later! Congrats to the happy couple!

