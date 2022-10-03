Lena Dunham DRAGGED After Declaring She Wants Her Casket To Be Paraded Through NYC Pride!

Lena Dunham has found herself on the wrong side of the internet — AGAIN!

Over the weekend, the actress shocked the world wide web when she revealed she’d like to be driven through NYC Pride upon her death! And now she’s totally being called out as the LGBTQ+ community insists she’s not the queer icon she thinks she is! Oof. The controversy blew up after Lena took to Twitter on Sunday to share:

“When I go, I want my casket to be driven through the NYC pride parade with a plaque that reads ‘she wasn’t for everyone, but she *was* for us’- who can arrange?”

When I go, I want my casket to be driven through the NYC pride parade with a plaque that reads “she wasn’t for everyone, but she *was* for us”- who can arrange? — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) October 2, 2022

Apparently nobody!! Haters quickly took to the social media platform to clap back at her unusual statement — and we bet the 36-year-old was NOT happy reading the reactions! For starters, most queer folks straight-up argued Lena’s not beloved by the community enough to warrant such an odd death wish, saying:

“And what have u ever done for the LGBTQ? Sis you ain’t no gay icon” “Pride is for us, not gratifying the egos of straight people who see us as accessories” “It’s called gay pride not straight shame” “girl, no. we don’t claim you like that.” “Ummm…we’re going to pass, but thanks for the offer?”

Others took the opportunity to roast Lena for her other controversial statements in the past, such as when she supported her friend and collaborator, Murray Miller, amid a 2012 sexual assault allegation or compared Bill Cosby’s trouble to the Holocaust. She’s since apologized for those mistakes, but still, she has a pattern of enraging the internet. More comments read:

“You aren’t actually for anyone except older millennials who keep getting kicked out of social spaces for saying slurs” “Counterpoint: we drive a photo of you through the jersey shore with a sign that says ‘we’re not sure who she is either.’” “She died as she lived: in a ploy for attention that was as puzzling as it was desperate.”

And there are SOOO many more takes on the tweet. Ch-ch-check out the SHADY reactions (below)!

lena dunham: gay people call me a gay icon gay people: pic.twitter.com/Q8MYj6tqeN — hugeasmammoth.films (@hugeasmammoth_) October 3, 2022

Lena reading the room pic.twitter.com/vL6KmAisAS — Tapas DeMourning (@NeonWhatever) October 2, 2022

I'm generally like "women need to take up more space!" and then Lena Dunham talks and I'm like "no not you" — Paige (@outpaigeous) October 3, 2022

LOLz!!

It’s unclear what inspired the tweet, but part of the reason the Girls creator may believe she’s a gay icon is that back in 2014 she was honored as an outspoken champion of the LGBTQ+ community by gay advocacy group Point Foundation, per The Hollywood Reporter. At the time, foundation executive director and CEO Jorge Valencia said:

“There is no one better at conveying the ambition of today’s young adults to overcome obstacles and realize their great potential than Lena Dunham. Dunham uses intelligent humor and compassion to present an honest appraisal of something our Point Scholars know all too well: the struggle to be comfortable in your own skin.”

Then in April of the same year when Lena accepted the award at a gala, she told the audience she was “disappointed” she wasn’t gay, noting her sibling Cyrus Grace Dunham came out when they were 17. The actress shared:

“I have always felt a strong and emotional connection to members of the LGBTQ community. It was actually a huge disappointment for me when I came of age and realized that I was sexually attracted to men.”

She continued:

“So when my [sibling] came out, I thought, ‘Thank God, now someone in this family can truly represent my beliefs and passions.’”

Huh. But are they really her “beliefs and passions” if she’s STRAIGHT?! Like whaaaat?? Also, several years ago, she was accused of child molestation for incidents involving Cyrus which she discussed in her book, Not That Kind of Girl. Sooo, it’s not hard to see why social media didn’t love her casket wishes! Thoughts?? Did Lena deserve to be roasted over this tweet? Sound OFF (below)!

