Taylor Swift Set To Make Her Feature Directorial Debut!

Get ready, Swifties, because Taylor Swift is going to become a filmmaker!

Searchlight Pictures revealed on Friday that the 32-year-old singer is making her directorial debut in an upcoming film for the studio. OMG! Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield made the joint announcement, saying per Billboard:

“Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey.”

Not a lot of details about the movie have been revealed at this time — besides the fact that it’s an unnamed project in which Tay wrote the original script. Whoa! Also, The Hollywood Reporter noted that she mentioned several female directors, such as Nora Ephron, Chloe Zhao, and Greta Gerwig, as her directorial inspos during a Toronto International Film Festival talk. So perhaps we’ll see some influences from their works in this project?

Related: Swifties Sue Ticketmaster Over The Eras Tour Presale Disaster!

Nevertheless, it will be inneresting to see how she does as a director because this marks Tay’s first move into going behind the camera for a feature film! All she’s done up until now is some acting, and frankly that’s felt less like a career and more like a hobby. While she’s had many roles over the years — including in movies like Cats, The Giver, Valentine’s Day, The Lorax, and most recently Amsterdam — it’s always just felt like she was just dipping her toe into it. Unlike pop star actresses like Jennifer Lopez, it was clearly never her thing. But maybe she was really there to get a better sense of how a film set works? Prepping for this day??

When it comes to her directing credits, the artist directed her music videos for her songs The Man, Cardigan, and Willow. And of course most recently in 2021, Tay wrote and directed the 14-minute short film for her beloved track, All Too Well. The film was much more than a music video — it featured real movies stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien and screened at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival and TIFF. That was a big step forward, and she got nothing but acclaim for it. We’re guessing it’s what gave her the confidence to move into this much larger role.

We cannot wait to see how this project will turn out! And whether there’s a role for a certain British heartthrob she’s been dating for the past six years… Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]