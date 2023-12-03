Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Spotted In Matching Holiday Sweaters -- That Make Fun Of His Resurfaced Tweets?!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are getting festive for the holidays.

The happy couple took their love to a local holiday hotspot in Missouri on Friday night! The two were spotted alongside Patrick and Brittany Mahomes at pop-up bar Miracle in Kansas City, where it looks like the Chiefs were holding some sort of festive costume party.

In one photo circulating around X (Twitter), Taylor can be seen chatting with Brittany while Travis stood off to the side with his back facing the camera. Funny enough, one eyewitness told People on Sunday that the couple were sporting matching holiday sweaters with squirrels on them — a comical reference to the tight end’s famously misspelled posts, which recently resurfaced. You can kind of see their matching sweaters (below):

Taylor Swift e Travis Kelce no Miracle Kansas City na noite do dia 1 de dezembro, aparentemente de suéter combinando. pic.twitter.com/ZgwOGruSKI — Info Taylor Brasil (@InfoSwiftBrasil) December 3, 2023

Brittany and Patrick also matched in reindeer onesies, which the 28-year-old showed off on Instagram in a post which also featured a pic of fellow KC Chiefs star Blake Bell and his wife Lyndsay, who sported matching Christmas tree onesies. See HERE.

The eyewitness told the outlet “everyone looked happy and festive,” and that there was a “great energy” at the function.

Looks like a ton of fun! Between the South American leg of Taylor’s Eras Tour, her appearance at Beyoncé‘s Renaissance move premiere in London, and now this, she’s quite the globe trotter!

