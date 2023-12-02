Is This The Real Reason Taylor Swift’s Publicist Went OFF On DeuxMoi Over Joe Alwyn Marriage Rumors?!

Hold up! Is there more to the story about why Taylor Swift’s publicist took a moment to shut down the rumor mill this week? It appears so…

Perezcious readers will recall there have been rumors circulating that the 33-year-old singer and her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn tied the knot. For some time now, even DeuxMoi has claimed the former couple had a wedding ceremony in the UK in 2020 or 2021. The anonymous gossip account alleged the marriage wasn’t made official, but it swore that a ceremony did happen!

Related: Is Taylor’s Song Sweet Nothing Actually About Another Celebrity Couple?!

After DeuxMoi posted about the alleged nuptials once again on Thursday, Tree Paine – the publicist for Taylor – apparently had enough of the marriage rumors. She took to X (Twitter) to blast the account for spreading “lies” about the Lover artist:

“Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these.”

Whoa! This was a rare move on Tree’s part. She normally doesn’t speak out on the pop star’s behalf on a public platform like X (Twitter), although she did respond to the drama surrounding the leaked footage of Taylor’s infamous conversation with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in 2020. But her public denial is still unprecedented! It’s not like this is the first time Taylor and Joe have faced these rumors. Throughout their relationship, they were facing engagement rumors! So this leads us to wonder why now. Why did she have such an angry response to the rumors? Well, fans seem to have figured out the real reason for her reaction to DeuxMoi.

In her post, Tree used the words “pain and trauma” in response to the marriage speculation — and this raised a ton of eyebrows for Swifties. Why? Before posting about the alleged wedding ceremony, DeuxMoi shared a post sent by an anonymous tipster on Instagram Stories speculating that Taylor’s breakup track, You’re Losing Me, which was written two years ago, was inspired by a miscarriage that caused a rift between her and Joe. Check it out (below):

Oof. So some social media users believe that posting about the alleged pregnancy loss and the marriage rumor sent Tree over the edge and caused her to go off about DeuxMoi. See some of the reactions (below):

“Being curious on why Tree Paine would chose the strong wording of ‘pain & suffering’ –found snapshots of Deuxmoi recently posted a now-deleted anon claiming Your Losing Me is really about Taylor Swift supposedly having a miscarriage. The outrage reaction is understandable.” “Deuxmoi posted a blind/submission about taylor being preg and having a miscarriage. What kind of person posts that??? thats SICKKKKKK. Tree paine was absolutely right to call them out” “I heard that it was because aside from speculating on Taylor’s love life she made an accusation about a miscarriage Taylor might have had. Whether it’s true or not that is messed up and can for real cause pain and trauma to someone “ “Okay, well now that I saw the miscarriage discourse, I’m totally understanding where tree came from when she said trauma.”

Following the tweet from Tree, DeuxMoi issued a very poor apology to Taylor in a since-deleted post, saying:

“Well I make zero dollars from lying… can publicists say the same. Also, to relate something that is in reference to something that happened years ago to ‘pain & trauma’ after what just happened seems like a poor choice of words. Either way, I apologize to Taylor.”

Did DuexMoi seriously just allude to the recent death of a fan in Brazil in their apology attempt? What the f**k? That’s so messed up. It’s no wonder why Tree – and presumably Taylor – is so infuriated over this situation!

Thoughts on the drama, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Mario Mitsis/WENN]