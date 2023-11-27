Got A Tip?

Taylor Swift Shares Heartwarming Moment With Family Of Fan Who Died During Eras Tour Brazil Show

One week after Ana Clara Benevides Machado tragically spent her final moments at a Taylor Swift concert, her family is honoring her by attending a show.

As we know, the 23-year-old fan sadly died after feeling unwell during an extreme heatwave at an Eras Tour show at the Estadio Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro earlier this month. But it looks like amid all the tragedy, her family hasn’t sworn off the singer.

In a pic that’s been circulating the web, Taylor can be seen posing with five of Ana’s family members, including her dad, Weiny, who just wants clear answers as to what exactly led to his daughter’s death. The pop star posed in a sparkly pink leotard, while all five of Ana’s family members wore T-shirts with her face on them. See (below):

So touching and poignant…

The meet and greet took place during Taylor’s final Brazil show at the Allianz Parque stadium in São Paulo. According to an insider via People, the Lover singer personally invited the grieving family!

Aww. That’s so sweet. We know Taylor has been having a very difficult time coping with Ana’s death, so we hope it helped both her and Ana’s family come to terms with the sad reality by getting to speak to one another.

In fan footage captured from the show, the fam can be seen enjoying the show from what appears to be a VIP tent. See (below):

Our hearts continue to be with them during this tragic time. Share your thoughts on the kind gesture in the comments down below!

[Images via Ana Benevides/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]

Nov 27, 2023

