Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Explains Her More Natural Hair Look During Singapore Eras Tour Performance

Curly hair, don’t care!

Taylor Swift was all smiles rocking her more natural waves at a recent Eras Tour performance in Singapore over the weekend! Of course, the pop superstar ditched her natural hair for a more straightened out look for years, but has since had moments where she’s reintroduced her natural wave pattern in different looks — especially recently! And with the wild, tropical weather in Singapore? Well, it turns out she didn’t have a choice! LOLz!

That humid climate had Tay Tay’s hair frizzed and curled all over the place — which she explained during her show according to a video making its rounds on X (Twitter). In the clip, the 34-year-old jokes:

“As you can see, my hair has returned to its factory settings thanks to the humidity here.”

Ha!

She goes on to say she actually likes the more natural look, and praises her Singaporean fans for how they handle the rough temperatures:

“I’m not complaining, I like it. I do want to commend you. It’s very humid and you guys turned it up 100 percent all night. You’ve been dancing, you’ve been standing and taking pictures all night, and you look so cute … Why am I sweating so much? Then I’m looking at you — you all look perfect.”

Ch-ch-check out the video (below):

Aww! Too funny!

What do U think about Taylor’s natural look, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Mar 04, 2024 16:45pm PDT

