Taylor Swift Wasn't Planning To Announce New Album At Grammys! The Plan WAS…

Taylor Swift wasn’t actually planning on announcing her new album at the Grammys… That was a last minute call!

Swifties were delighted to hear the announcement of the Blank Space singer’s 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on Sunday night. Tay was accepting the award for Best Pop Vocal Album when she shocked everyone with the news. It led a lot of people to wonder how she knew she would win and be able to make the announcement in the first place!

Well, the answer is simple — it wasn’t always the plan to announce it during the awards show!

In fan-captured footage from her Wednesday Eras Tour stop in Tokyo, the 34-year-old explained she actually planned on making the surprise announcement IN Tokyo… But at the awards ceremony, she decided — if she got on stage — she’d do it then and there:

“I had this plan in my head, and I told my friends — I told Jack [Antonoff], but I hadn’t really told many other people. I thought, ‘Okay, so if I’m lucky enough to get up there and win one thing tonight, I’m just going to do it. I’m just going to announce my new album.’”

She added:

“And luckily enough, that ended up happening. My backup plan was that I was going to do it tonight in Tokyo.”

Inneresting!

She went on to give fans some new details about the upcoming body of work:

“I’ve been working on it for about two years, I kept working on it throughout the US tour. When it was prefect in my opinion — when it was good enough for you — I finished it. I am so, so excited. Soon you’ll get to hear it. Soon we’ll get to hear it together.”

She added:

“Everyone asks, ‘Why do you make so many albums?’ It’s like, ‘Man, because I love it so much. I’m having fun. Leave me alone.’”

Watch the full video (below):

