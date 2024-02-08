Taylor Swift Nearly Falls Off Her Chair During HOT Eras Tour Performance! Watch!

Taylor Swift is proving she’s a pro when it comes to unexpected mishaps — and that she’s INSANELY fit!

The Anti Hero songstress has brought her Eras Tour to Tokyo, Japan this week for another three-show run of sold out performances. We’ve seen the superstar get past a few different mistakes with her “the show must go on” attitude ever since the tour started last year — and she continues to prove time and time again nothing will stop her from delivering the very best for her fans!

On Wednesday, a short clip started circulating on X (Twitter) showcasing Tay Tay’s latest Vigilante S**t performance in Japan during the Midnights portion of her concert. If you’ve seen the show, you know this set is HAWT! The 34-year-old and her dancers shake their butts and spin around on chairs as she sings the ballad. It’s SPICY as hell — but not as easy as it looks!

In the clip, Taylor is supposed to squat down, legs wide, onto her chair — eyes never leaving the audience as she sings. But either the chair wasn’t in quite the right spot or she wasn’t. She apparently just missed the chair and nearly fell to the ground! We said “nearly” though. The amazing part was, she was able to hold the squat without breaking a sweat despite there being no chair beneath her to keep her leverage! OMG!

Ch-ch-check out the clip (below) to see the moment she has to reach behind her to pull the chair under her butt:

WOW!!

Just as they said — most anyone would’ve fallen right down onto the floor! Those Eras Tour workout routines are coming in handy, we see!

