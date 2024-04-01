Leah McSweeney Makes More From A WEEK Of OnlyFans Than A Whole Season Of Real Housewives!

Leah McSweeney isn’t missing the Bravo bucks!

The RHONY alum may not be on the hit reality show anymore, but she’s still cashing some major checks. Even bigger, in fact! During an appearance on Sofia Franklin’s Sofia with an F podcast last week, the 41-year-old opened up about her big business endeavor — OnlyFans! Apparently the site has proven to be far more lucrative than starring on the Bravo show. She told the host:

“I f**king love OnlyFans. This is a wonderful platform where people aren’t censored. They don’t have ads in their face constantly. They don’t have negative algorithms pushing bulls**t. I feel supported. I’m making money. I get to express myself. It’s fun. I love it. I’m being creative on it. It’s dope.”

It sounds like she’s having a fantastic time! And while the creativity angle is nice, the big selling point is probably the checks! LOLz!

She revealed to Sofia:

“Why didn’t I do OnlyFans sooner? One week is more than one season [of RHONY].”

Holy s**t!!

She didn’t give specific numbers, but given the fact that shooting a season of reality TV typically takes MONTHS, she’s definitely making better use of her time! She even said she’s bonded with fellow TV star-turned OF creator Drea De Matteo!

Leah noted she isn’t exactly doing full XXX content, but occasionally you’ll “see a boob or two.” LOLz! See the full convo (below)!

As we’ve been following, the content creator filed a bombshell lawsuit against Andy Cohen, Bravo, Shed Media, and Warner Media in February alleging that the network “thrives off” hard drugs like cocaine, pressured her to abuse alcohol despite her issues with addiction, overlooks predatory behavior, and much more. You can read all about it HERE.

