Taylor Swift Sweetly Makes Out With Travis Kelce After Nail-Biting Super Bowl WIN!!!

HE DID IT!

Travis Kelce is a Super Bowl champion again! Like so many of us watching at home, Taylor Swift was on pins and needles during the final moments of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the San Francisco 49ers — but all the stress was worth it to witness her boyfriend’s team take home another trophy!

The pop star and her besties were so excited about the win on Sunday night that Taylor nearly got trampled as they all jumped around and hugged each other. LOLz! Look:

Pure joy!!

Related: Taylor & Besties Cheer As Kansas City Chiefs Score Touchdown!

Then, of course, the singer had to go celebrate with her hard working beau! The Anti-Hero vocalist joined Travis’ family on the field as he reflected on the win. Standing by Donna Kelce, the musician laughed along as the tight end went nuts over the game, shouting, “VIVA LAS VEGAS!!!”

"VIVA LAS VEGAS" – Travis Kelce pic.twitter.com/bFF0duccKm — NFL on CBS ???? (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

LOLz!

And after that was done, they ran right into each others arms and made out as they hugged. Ugh. Too stinking cute!!! After the intense game, the athlete look SO happy to be in his girlfriend’s arms, and she reciprocated it as she snuggled up to him while congratulating him on the championship. Ch-ch-check it out!

The Super Bowl smooch hits different pic.twitter.com/rTPCo3qPQJ — NFL on CBS ???? (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

"That's real love. That's what you can get when you have the good support of a woman behind you." – @nateburleson pic.twitter.com/8jrdlw4aD1 — NFL on CBS ???? (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

The moment we were all waiting for! Love wins!! Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via NFL/YouTube & NFL on CBS/Twitter]