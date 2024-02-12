Super Bowl 2024: Taylor Swift & Besties Cheer On Travis Kelce As Kansas City Chiefs Score Touchdown!

Taylor Swift is having the time of her life cheering on Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl!

The pop star proved just how much of a proud girlfriend she is in the third quarter of the game when the Kansas City Chiefs scored a touchdown and FINALLY took the lead! The Anti-Hero singer immediately jumped up and down in celebration as she wrapped her pals Ice Spice, Blake Lively, and Ashley Avignone into a hug. So sweet!

See the happy moment (below)!

Taylor and co are LOVING IT pic.twitter.com/L8xeLAIm9n — NFL on CBS ???? (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

She’s pumped!

Oh, and to make it even cuter, this touchdown helped the team get to 13 points — her lucky number! Hopefully this’ll be a lucky charm for the Chiefs, too! Reactions? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]