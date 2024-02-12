Super Bowl 2024: Taylor Swift & Besties Cheer On Travis Kelce As Kansas City Chiefs Score Touchdown!

Got A Tip?

Taylor Swift is having the time of her life cheering on Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl!

The pop star proved just how much of a proud girlfriend she is in the third quarter of the game when the Kansas City Chiefs scored a touchdown and FINALLY took the lead! The Anti-Hero singer immediately jumped up and down in celebration as she wrapped her pals Ice Spice, Blake Lively, and Ashley Avignone into a hug. So sweet!

See the happy moment (below)!

She’s pumped!

Oh, and to make it even cuter, this touchdown helped the team get to 13 points — her lucky number! Hopefully this’ll be a lucky charm for the Chiefs, too! Reactions? Sound OFF (below)!

Feb 11, 2024

