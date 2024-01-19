Is Taylor Swift Recording A New Love Song About Travis Kelce?!?

It’s a Love Story, baby!

Taylor Swift was spotted heading to her fave NYC-based recording studio — and we cannot help but wonder what kinda inspiration her boyfriend Travis Kelce must be supplying!

On Thursday night, paps caught the pop star rolling up to West Village’s Electric Lady Studios in a black SUV, per TMZ. She stepped out with the help of a chauffeur before quickly heading inside as lots of cameras flashed from all the photographers gathered outside the building.

Related: Are We All Pronouncing Travis Kelce’s Name Wrong?!

She looked stylish but casual in a long black jacket, a tan-colored hooded cashmere maxi dress, and black leather boots. She also carried a Manu Atelier‘s Mini Gala Linen Suede bag. See her make her entrance (below) — with more HERE:

Now we just want to know what she’s working on?!?!

Considering all the rumors that the Kansas City Chiefs player might be planning to propose soon, we can only imagine it must be a love song for the ages, right?? Or maybe she’s putting her emotions to pen and paper after their rumored first fight over the holidays? There are SO many possibilities — but knowing Taylor, it’s all bound to be a hit! And we just can’t wait to hear her musical take on this adorable romance!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? When do you think Taylor might release new music? Send your predictions (below)!

[Image via Tonight Show/Taylor Swift/YouTube]