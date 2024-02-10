Travis Kelce Footing The Bill For His & Taylor Swift’s Families To Watch Super Bowl In Suite Together!

Don’t worry, Swifties! Travis Kelce made sure his and Taylor Swift’s families have the best seat in the Allegiant Stadium to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers during the Super Bowl on Sunday!

For those who don’t know, it is a fortune to attend the big game – even if you’re a close friend or family member of one of the players. How expensive is it? Allegiant Stadium sources told TMZ a suite costs more than $1 million! Damn! It is so pricey that even Travis’ mother, Donna Kelce, said on the TODAY show she didn’t believe she would get a suite for the game this year – instead sitting “in the stands with everybody else.” But it appears Travis is willing to spend a ton of money to ensure his loved ones get some decent seats tomorrow!

According to TMZ on Saturday, sources with direct knowledge revealed that Donna, dad Ed Kelce, brother Jason Kelce, and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce will sit in the suite. And the group won’t be alone! Taylor’s mom, Andrea Swift, dad, Scott Swift, brother, Austin Swift, and his girlfriend, Sydney Ness, are joining them! Yep, the two families will watch Travis attempt to win another Super Bowl ring!

There is a very strong chance Taylor, of course, will be there with the fam cheering on her man after performing her last show in Tokyo on Saturday. The outlet reports that some of her friends are attending the game with her, too — though it is unknown if they will join the families in a suite. But we can imagine Taylor will make sure her pals are by her side!

Oh, did we mention that Travis paid for the entire suite his and the pop star’s families will be in? Yeah, sources told the outlet the tight end footed the bill because he just wants everyone to sit and enjoy the Super Bowl together! AWW!!!!

Travis did joke on the New Heights podcast earlier this week he was “counting how much money I’m spending on this damn Super Bowl for family and friends to come.” And now we know who he shelled all that money out for! We bet he earned major brownie points with the Swift family for this super sweet gesture!

