Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Go For Romantic Drive After Hot New Year's Eve Kiss!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoyed some quality time to kick off the New Year!

The couple were photographed on a drive in the Kansas City Chiefs star’s Rolls-Royce Ghost the day after smooching during a New Year’s Eve party in Missouri over the weekend! In pics obtained by DailyMail.com, the pop star and athlete could be seen on a cruise across town, reportedly from one of Travis’ properties to another, where they met up with his mom Donna on Monday. As Perezcious readers know, the 34-year-old tight end owns three places in the area — a luxury apartment, a $1 million home, and a $6 million mansion he purchased with his new girlfriend in mind.

In the snapshots, the football player was behind the wheel, rocking the same beanie he donned at the festive bash the night before. Meanwhile, TayTay looked glammed up but was switched into a black top instead of her sparkly silver dress. They both seemed a bit tired (maybe even hungover) as they looked straight ahead at the road amid the drive. Ch-ch-check it out HERE.

As you can see, there was no PDA this time — but they showed off plenty of that while ringing in 2024. As mentioned, they were caught leaning in for a sexy kiss at midnight as they partied with many of Travis’ teammates. Look (below)!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ringing in the new year with a kiss. pic.twitter.com/pCINgoZaK5 — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 1, 2024

Things are certainly still going strong between them! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

