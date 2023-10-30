You Won't BELIEVE What This Dad Did To His Butt To Win His Daughter Taylor Swift Tickets!

Anything for Taylor Swift tickets — and this guy means ANYTHING!

The Eras Tour is continuing its way around the world after the pop superstar wrapped up her North American leg in El Lay this August, and The Great War for those tickets isn’t slowing down! Seriously, people are spending some serious cash and going to crazy lengths to see Tay Tay perform! But this Australian dad might have beaten everyone else with his dedication!

On Instagram on Monday, Australian radio station Mix 102.3 shared a video showcasing a contestant for the Ali Clarke Breakfast Show‘s competition for a chance to see the 33-year-old live. They promised airfare, accommodation, and a pair of tickets to the show to the “Parent of The Era” who went to the greatest lengths for their Swiftie kid — and Luke Porter was crowned after he got a tattoo on his BUTT!

His wife Rachel Porter brought up the idea to him in the middle of the night when she said:

“I thought I’d nominate my husband to get a tattoo of Taylor Swift on his bum. I asked him when he was half asleep, and he agreed!”

OMG…

The ever-dedicated father ended up going through with it, getting a portrait of Taylor and her new beau Travis Kelce on his butt cheek, and subsequently winning the tickets for their daughter Jemma. Booty warning, y’all, but you can see the tattoo for yourself (below), and react just like the station’s DJs did when they saw it for the first time (inset, above):

Talk about one hell of an early Christmas present. Here’s to hoping T-Swizzle and her Kansas City Chiefs star man go the distance, or this is going to be one awkward tat in the future!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? How far would U go to win tickets to The Eras Tour?

