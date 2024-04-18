Was Taylor Swift Victimized By AI Again? New Album Seemingly Leaked -- But Swifties Are Fighting Back!

Oh, no! Taylor Swift‘s new album has maybe (?!?!) leaked just days ahead of its release!

On Wednesday, Swifties went into overdrive when rumored leaks from The Tortured Poets Department hit the internet. According to DailyMail.com, the snippets were supposedly stolen from a Google Drive link. This after TikTok users have surely noticed an apparent leak of Taylor’s song Fortnight circulating recently, too!

One reason some people are convinced the tracks are real is because the link included 17 songs — the exact number expected on the new record, out officially on Friday. But in the new age of AI, it’s really hard to tell if the songs are authentic or not! So much fake music has been made with the help of artificial intelligence — and we already know Tay’s been the victim of disturbing AI content in the past! Could that be the case again??

Related: Whoopi Goldberg Has Had ENOUGH Of Travis Kelce! Watch Her Go Off!

Well, we sure as heck aren’t going to be listening to the songs to find out! And Swifties aren’t either! Standing up for the Grammy winner, her fans quickly went on the defensive by trying to shut down the leaks so more people don’t hear the music — whether or not the songs are real. So supportive! Taking to X (Twitter) in the aftermath of the leak, fans wrote:

“Tip: Turn Your Device’s Volume COMPLETELY OFF on Twitter for the NEXT 24 HRS and REPORT EVERY POST spamming about album leaks! We got this!” “It’s not a Taylor Swift album release if you don’t have fake ass ‘Swifties’ spreading leaks because they can’t wait one day to listen to the project … pathetic” “Please do not spread the leak of Taylor Swift’s new album. Remember, this is Taylor’s work, respect it, just like you would your favorite artist. Don’t punish the artist for how their fans behave”

The die-hard stans also flooded the internet with fake links while shaming others for looking for the leaked music. According to Us Weekly, certain keywords on the platform, such as “Taylor Swift leak,” have been banned as a result. The Swifties’ plan is working!

By the way, if the leaks are real, it wouldn’t be the first time the Anti-Hero artist dealt with this! Back in 2010 ahead of Speak Now, her single Mine was leaked. It happened again days before 1989 when the whole album was released days early — even though she’d established some hardcore security measures by then! While promoting the record in 2014, she told Jimmy Kimmel that she has “a lot of maybe-/maybe-not-irrational fears of security invasion, wiretaps, people eavesdropping.” She noted that for months, the only copy of her pop album was on her phone. Too bad that still didn’t protect from a spoil!

Taylor didn’t give up trying, though. In 2017, Ed Sheeran confirmed the high level of secrecy, telling Capricho:

“She wouldn’t ever send new songs, no. I hear them but it has to be with her. I remember when I did a song with her for her album, I was in San Francisco and they sent someone with a locked briefcase with an iPad and one song on it and they flew to San Francisco, and they played me the song I’ve done with her. And they were like, ‘Do you like it?’ I was like, ‘Yeah.’ And then they took it back. That’s how you hear them.”

Wow!!

And despite all of this, her 2017 album Reputation AND her 2019 album Lover both faced leaks hours before release, too. It’s just hard to lock down digital music these days! Bummer! But at least Taylor has a fan base that is determined to wait until the intended time! Thoughts?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]